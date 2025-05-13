Lausanne vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2025

Lausanne will invite Basel to Stade de la Tuilière in the Swiss Super League on Wednesday. The visitors secured their first league title after eight years last week and will look to go unbeaten in their remaining games of the season. Les bleu et blanc are at the bottom of the Championship standings but are still in contention to earn a qualification spot in one of the UEFA competitions next season.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three league games, recording two wins. They met Luzern in their previous outing and were held to a 1-1 draw. Kaly Sène broke the deadlock in the 59th minute and Adrian Grbic pulled them level in the 81st minute.

RotBlau met Lugano last week and registered a convincing 5-2 away win. Xherdan Shaqiri bagged a hat-trick while Albian Ajeti and Léo Leroy scored the other two goals.

Lausanne vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 186 times in all competitions. The visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 81 wins. Les bleu et blanc have 61 wins and 44 games have ended in draws.

They have met four times this season and have been evenly matched in these meetings, recording a 3-2 win apiece. They met in the Swiss Cup semifinals last month, and RotBlau recorded a home win.

Lausanne have won their last three Super League home games, scoring seven goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Basel have suffered just one loss in their last 11 away games in all competitions while recording six wins.

The visitors are winless in their last eight league meetings against Les bleu et blanc, suffering four losses.

Lausanne vs Basel Prediction

Les bleu et blanc have suffered just one loss in their last six league games. They have scored at least two goals in four games during that period. They are unbeaten in their last six home league meetings against the visitors, keeping three clean sheets, and will look to build on that form.

Bebbi extended their winning run in all competitions to eight games last week with a 5-2 triumph over Lugano and will look to extend that streak here. They have won their last three away games, scoring 11 goals.

The visitors have scored at least four goals in their last four league games and are expected to enjoy another prolific run here. Nonetheless, they are winless against the hosts in the Super League since 2022 and will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: Lausanne 2-2 Basel

Lausanne vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

