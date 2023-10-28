Lausanne vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29, 2023

Lausanne and Basel battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 12 clash on Sunday (October 29).

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw at city rivals Lausanne Ouchy last weekend. Lausanne took the lead through Samue Kalu's 29th-minute strike, but Noe Dussenne fluffed his lines to take them two goals up from the spot in the 53rd minute.

Alban Ajdini levelled the game in the 77th minute before Mamadou Sene put Lausanne ahead again in the 81st minute. Dussenne's evening went from bad to worse when he scored an own goal in the 88th minute to ensure a share of the spoils.

Basel, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Servette. Yoan Severin's 63rd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides. The defeat left them rooted to the bottom of the standings, having garnered just five points from 10 games. Lausanne, meanwhile, are directly above them on nine points.

Lausanne vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 177th meeting between the two sides. Basel lead 78-57.

Their most recent meeting in August saw Lausanne win 2-1 away earlier in the season.

That win ended a 14-game winless run for Lausanne against Basel, losing eight.

Ten of Lausanne's last 11 games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Basel are winless in nine league games, losing seven..

Eleven of Lausanne's 12 league games this season have had goals at both ends.

Four of Basel's last five league games have produced at least nine corners.

Lausanne vs Basel Prediction

Basel have had a nightmarish season and are in danger of being relegated. The RotBlau made it to the Conference League semifinal last season and started the current campaign in the continent.

However, things have unraveled since then. Their nine-game winless run in the league has left them in danger of missing out on continental qualification for the first time since 2000.

Lausanne, meanwhile, have not fared much better but have a chance of going three games unbeaten in the league for the first time this season. Expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Lausanne 2-2 Basel

Lausanne vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Lausanne to win or draw

Tip 5 - Over 8.5 corner