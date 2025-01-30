Lausanne vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1, 2025

Lausanne entertain Young Boys at the Stade de la Tuilière in the Swiss Super League on Saturday. The hosts have won nine of their 20 league games this season and are fourth in the standings, while Young Boys have six wins and are ninth, trailing Lausanne by six points.

Lausanne are winless in two league games in 2025. After a goalless draw with Luzern last month, they lost 3-2 to St. Gallen last week. Mamadou Kaly Sene and Alvyn Sanches scored either side of the break, but Willem Geubbels scored the winner for St. Gallen in the 71st minute.

Young Boys, meanwhile, have endured a winless run in 2025, suffering two defeats in four games. Their two league games last month ended in goalless draws before they lost 1-0 at home to Red Star Belgrade in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

Trending

Lausanne vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 181 times across competitions, with Young Boys leading 83-57

Both teams have suffered seven league losses this season.

They last met in the reverse fixture in August, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Lausanne are unbeaten in seven home league games, winning six, keeping six consecutive clean sheets.

Young Boys have lost one of their last nine league games, with that defeat coming at Sion.

Lausanne have won one of their last seven home games in the fixture, with that triumph coming last season.

Lausanne vs Young Boys Prediction

The hosts saw their unbeaten streak in the Super League end after five games last week but haven't conceded in six home games in the competition.

Karim Sow was sent off against St. Gallen last week and is suspended for this match. Kevin Mouanga is likely to start in place of Sow.

Young Boys, meanwhile, have kept two clean sheets but are yet to open their goalscoring account in 2025. They have scored in all but one of their last 18 games in this fixture.

Considering the recent form of both teams and goalscoring record, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Lausanne 1-1 Young Boys

Lausanne vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback