Lausanne vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

Lausanne and Young Boys will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League round 22 clash on Saturday.

The hosts will be hoping to get back to winning ways, having played out a 2-2 draw away to Zurich where they blew a two-goal lead. Trae Coyle and Rares Ilie scored first-half goals to put the visitors two goals ahead by the 41st minute. However, Bledian Krasniqi and Rodrigo Conceicao scored within seven minutes of the second half to ensure that the spoils were shared.

Young Boys, meanwhile, comfortably thrashed Yverdon with a 5-1 comeback home win. They went behind to Kevin's 10th-minute strike but Donat Rrudhani and Cedri Itten scored to help the Bern outfit take a 2-1 lead into the break. Joel Monteiro scored a second-half brace while Sandro Lauper added a fifth goal in injury time.

The victory saw them retain their six-point advantage at the summit, having garnered 44 points from 21 games. Lausanne are 11th with 21 points from as many games.

Lausanne vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 179th meeting between the two sides. Young Boys have 81 wins to their name, Lausanne were victorious on 56 occasions, while 41 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in July 2023 when Young Boys claimed a 2-1 home win on the opening day of the campaign.

The last eight head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Lausanne are winless in their last six league games (four losses).

Five of Young Boys' last six away games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Lausanne's last five league games have produced less than nine corner kicks.

Lausanne vs Young Boys Prediction

Lausanne are on a six-game winless run at the moment and will have their work cut out if they are to end their win against the runaway league leaders.

Young Boys are the defending champions and will be aiming to consolidate their spot at the summit of the table with a win here.

Goals tend to be scored aplenty when these two sides face one another and the trend could continue. We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Lausanne 1-4 Young Boys

Lausanne vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals