Layvin Kurzawa tipped to sign a five-year deal, Galatasaray to offer Shkodran Mustafi a loan move and more: Arsenal Transfer News Roundup, 18th January 2020

Jong Ching Yee FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 18, 2020

Jan 18, 2020 IST SHARE

Arsenal host Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium later today

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Arsenal transfer news roundup!

18 days into the January transfer window, the Gunners are yet to bring in any new signings. Instead, Arsenal have sent Emile Smith-Rowe, Tyreece John-Jules and Konstantinos Mavropanos out on loan to gain more first-team experience for the rest of the season.

That said, it is being reported that Mikel Arteta's side are working on a couple of deals which could see players join for a low fee or on loan. Here is a look at the latest transfer rumours surrounding the club.

Layvin Kurzawa to sign a five-year deal with Arsenal

Kurzawa is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer

According to France Football via Get French Football News (GFFN), Layvin Kurzawa will join Arsenal in the summer as a free agent. The report claims that Kurzawa is expected to pen a five-year deal.

At the moment, Calum Chambers, Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac are all out with their respective injuries. With no senior left-backs in the squad, Bukayo Saka has often been deployed as a temporary full-back.

Hence, signing Kurzawa could potentially boost the depth of the squad and improve the backline in the long run.

Shkodran Mustafi set to be offered loan move to Galatasaray

Mustafi is widely considered as a flop signing

Since joining the Gunners in 2016, Shkodran Mustafi has failed to impress fans. The club reportedly wanted to offload him last summer but they failed to find any suitors for the 27-year-old.

Advertisement

Based on a report from Turkish Football, Galatasaray could propose a loan deal for the centre-back this month. Mustafi has only played 10 times across all competitions this season and Mikel Arteta has not included him in the matchday squad in the last two Premier League fixtures.

Despite the recent long-term injury to Chambers, Mustafi could still leave the club this January.

Gunners backed to make an offer for Bruno Guimaraes in the next few days

Benfica are also in the race to sign Guimaraes

Arsenal sporting director Edu is expected to meet Bruno Guimaraes' representatives in the coming days to discuss the possibility of closing the deal. The 22-year-old is also monitored by Benfica who have reportedly agreed a £25.5 million transfer fee for the player. However, the Premier League side is not giving up without a fight.

Guimaraes currently plays for Athletico Paranaense in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A. Last season, the Brazilian scored four goals and provided three assists in 35 appearances.

According to WhoScored, the midfielder is rated for his passing and through balls. However, he is weaker in aerial duels and lacks concentration throughout the game.

Follow Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog for more updates