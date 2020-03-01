Lazio 2-0 Bologna: 3 reasons behind Lazio's win | Serie A 2019-20

Lazio players celebrate after the opening goal

Lazio beat Bologna 2-0 in a Serie A match at the Stadio Olimpico yesterday. Lazio now have 62 points from 26 matches, and are at the top of the Serie A table. Luis Alberto and Joaquin Correa scored the goals in the 18th and 21st minute respectively.

It was Lazio’s 19th victory in the Serie A this season, as they continued their marauding run under Simone Inzaghi. They lead Juventus by two points now, though the Bianconeri have a match in hand.

We will now take a look at the three reasons behind Lazio’s emphatic win:

#1 Ability to win the ball back in their own half and counter-attack rapidly:

Thomas Strakosha

Lazio started with a 3-5-2 formation, and their three central defenders stayed inside their own half for the majority of the match. Once they lost possession, their midfielders fell back rapidly in order to win the ball back, and then create counter-attacking moves.

The Lazio defenders also made some vital interceptions in the middle and defensive thirds, and were able to play quick passes to their advancing full-backs. Thus, Lazio were able to play some solid football on the break, which proved to be effective as both their goals in the first half resulted from counter-attacking moves.

However, special praise should be given to their goalkeeper, Thomas Strakosha, who made a stupendous save in the 20th minute to deny Bologna an equalizer.

#2 Midfield holding firm and creating moves:

Luis Alberto

Lazio’s midfield held firm throughout the match, as their midfielders excelled both in attack and defence. As mentioned earlier, their midfielders contributed defensively by snatching balls in the middle third. Moreover, most of Lazio’s attacks through the centre flowed through Luis Alberto, who notched up a goal and an assist.

Alberto shot home from outside the box after having received the ball from Ciro Immobile. It was his fifth goal of the season so far. He often ventured forward, positioning himself to take shots at the opposition goal. He also provided the creative spark for Lazio, by playing some intelligent forward passes.

#3 Work-rate of the forwards:

Joaquin Correa

The Lazio forwards, Ciro Immobile and Correa, frequently dropped down to collect balls. It was Correa, did so to start the move that led to Lazio’s opening goal. Correa also scored his eighth goal of the season from a Luis Alberto pass.

Immobile, who has scored 30 goals in an incredible campaign so far, could not add to his tally yesterday, but managed to claim an assist. He passed the ball to Luis Alberto, as the latter beat the Bologna goalkeeper from outside the penalty are with a rasping shot. It was Immobile’s seventh assist of the season.