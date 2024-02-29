Lazio vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st March 2024

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Lazio lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan in an important encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Friday.

Lazio vs AC Milan Preview

Lazio are currently in eighth place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Fiorentina last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Rossoneri were held to a 1-1 draw by Atalanta in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Lazio vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against Lazio and have won 30 out of the last 62 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lazio's 12 victories.

Lazio have lost each of their last two matches against AC Milan in the Serie A and have failed to find the back of the net in both these games.

Lazio and AC Milan have not played out a single draw in their last 10 matches in the Serie A, with AC Milan securing victories in seven of these matches.

Lazio have lost three of their last five games in the Serie A - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 14 league games preceding this run.

Lazio vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have managed to consolidate their place in the top four this season but are now 16 points behind arch-rivals Inter Milan in the title race. The likes of Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao have shown glimpses of their ability with the Rossoneri and will need to make the most of the talent at their disposal on Friday.

Lazio are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have been inconsistent on the domestic front. AC Milan have been the better team this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Lazio 1-2 AC Milan

Lazio vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Lazio to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Christian Pulisic to score - Yes