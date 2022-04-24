Lazio vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips - 24th April 2022

Fresh off the back of crashing out of the Coppa Italia, AC Milan visit the Stadio Olimpico to face Lazio on Sunday.

This will be the second meeting between the sides in the last two months after the Rossoneri claimed a 4-0 victory when they met in the Italian Cup back in February.

Lazio were denied a third win on the bounce last Saturday as they played out a 1-1 draw with Torino.

Prior to that, they claimed a 2-1 win over Sassuolo on April 2, before seeing off Genoa 4-1 six days later.

With 56 points from 33 games, Lazio are currently sixth in the Serie A table, level on points with seventh-placed Fiorentina just outside the Conference League qualification spot.

Elsewhere, AC Milan suffered a semi-final exit from the Coppa Italia as they fell to a 3-0 defeat against rivals Inter last time out, having played out a goalless draw in March’s reverse leg.

The Rossoneri have now turned their attention to Serie A, where they have mounted a proper title charge and sit second in the table with 71 points from 33 games.

AC Milan are currently on an 11-game unbeaten run in the league, claiming six wins and five draws in that time.

Lazio vs AC Milan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan head into the weekend with a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 27 wins from the last 58 meetings between the sides.

Lazio have picked up 11 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 20 different occasions.

Lazio are unbeaten in three successive home games, claiming seven points from a possible nine since their 2-1 loss to Napoli on February 27.

Milan boast the league’s joint-best points haul on the road, picking up 37 points from 16 away games so far.

Meanwhile, Lazio are the second-highest scoring sides in Serie A, scoring 65 goals so far — with only Inter Milan netting more.

Lazio vs AC Milan Prediction

Lazio and AC Milan are two of the biggest sides in the Italian top flight and Sunday’s game has all the makings of a thrilling matchup. AC Milan have shown they are capable of coming away with the desired result on any away ground and we predict they will steal a slender victory on Sunday.

Prediction: Lazio 1-2 AC Milan

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Lazio vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Lazio have been impressive in the final third this season, netting 65 goals from 33 outings)

Tip 3: First-half winners - AC Milan (The Rossoneri have opened the scoring in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Edited by Peter P