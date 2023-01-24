Lazio vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th January 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Lazio lock horns with Stefano Pioli's impressive AC Milan side in an important clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday.

Lazio vs AC Milan Preview

Lazio are currently in sixth place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side edged Bologna to a 1-0 victory in the Coppa Italia over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive in recent weeks. The Rossoneri slumped to a shock 3-0 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Lazio vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against Lazio and have won 28 out of the last 59 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lazio's 11 victories.

Lazio have drawn 59 of their 158 matches against AC Milan in the Serie A but have played out only one draw in their last ten matches against the Rossoneri in the competition.

AC Milan have won their last two matches against Lazio in the Serie A and could secure three consecutive victories in the competition for the first time since 2009.

AC Milan have won two of their last three matches away from home against Lazio in the Serie A - as many victories as they had managed in their last 10 such matches.

Lazio have kept 10 clean sheets in their 18 Serie A games so far, surpassing their tally of clean sheets in the league last season.

Lazio vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have been impressive this season but have stuttered on multiple fronts this week. The likes of Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao can be lethal on their day and will need to step up in this match.

Lazio also have a few issues to solve but can prove to be a handful on their day. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Lazio 1-1 AC Milan

Lazio vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Lazio to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rafael Leao to score - Yes

