Lazio vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August 2024

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Lazio take on Paulo Fonseca's AC Milan side in an important encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Lazio vs AC Milan Preview

AC Milan are currently in 14th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Rossoneri slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Parma in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Lazio, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Udinese last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Lazio vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against Lazio and have won 31 out of the last 63 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lazio's 12 victories.

AC Milan have won five of their last six matches against Lazio in Serie A and have won each of their last three such games without conceding a single goal.

Lazio and AC Milan have not played out a single draw in Serie A in nearly six years, with their previous such result coming by a 1-1 margin in 2018.

AC Milan won their previous game away from home against Lazio in Serie A and could register consecutive away victories against the Biancocelesti for the first time since 2009.

AC Milan are winless in their first two games in a Serie A season for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign.

Lazio vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have been in impressive form over the past year but are yet to hit their stride this season. The likes of Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic have shown glimpses of their ability so far and will need to step up for their side in this fixture.

Lazio can pack a punch on their day but have their work cut out for them this weekend. AC Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lazio 1-3 AC Milan

Lazio vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Christian Pulisic to score - Yes

