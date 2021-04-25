Lazio vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Lazio will aim to quickly move on from last week’s loss to Napoli when they welcome AC Milan to the Stadio Olimpico on Monday.

The visitors head into this tie fresh off a shock 2-1 loss to Sassuolo and will also be looking to return to winning ways.

Lazio’s five-game winning run came to an end last week as they fell to a disappointing 5-2 defeat to Napoli.

The Biancocelesti last tasted at in Serie A on 6 March when they lost 3-1 to Juventus at the Allianz Stadium.

Their impressive run in recent weeks has helped them move up the log to become contenders for a top-four finish.

They are currently in sixth place, seven points behind fourth-placed Atalanta, albeit with a game in hand.

🗣️ "Our fate is in our hands"

Calabria's thoughts ahead of the crucial clash against Lazio



🗣️ "Siamo padroni del nostro destino"

Le parole di @davidecalabria2 aspettando la sfida con i biancocelesti#SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/EzJL6oyNro — AC Milan (@acmilan) April 24, 2021

After seeing their title push come crumbling down, AC Milan have turned their sights to a top-four finish.

However, they suffered a huge blow last week as they were beaten 2-1 by a rejuvenated Sassuolo side.

Hakan Calhanoglu gave the Rossoneri the lead, but a late second-half double from Giacomo Raspadori handed Sassuolo their third consecutive win.

While AC Milan remain in second place, only two points separate them from fifth place, meaning more dropped points could be detrimental to their chances of a top-four finish.

Lazio vs AC Milan Head-To-Head

With 25 wins from their last 55 meetings, AC Milan have a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture. Lazio have picked up 10 wins, while it has ended all square on 20 different occasions.

Their most recent encounter came back in December’s reverse fixture, where AC Milan secured a hard-fought 3-2 win at the San Siro Stadium.

Lazio Form Guide: W-W-W-W-L

AC Milan Form Guide: W-D-W-W-L

Lazio vs AC Milan Team News

Lazio

Lazio will be without the services of Gonzalo Escalante and Luiz Felipe, who are nursing muscle and ankle injuries respectively.

However, they will be boosted by the return of Felipe Caicedo. He missed last week's trip to Napoli due to a one-game suspension for accumulated yellow cards.

Injured: Gonzalo Escalante, Luiz Felipe

Suspended: None

AC Milan

Stefano Pioli will have to cope without star man Zlatan Ibrahimovic as he is a major doubt for this encounter. The veteran striker's return from his suspension has been delayed after he suffered a muscle injury.

He was joined on the treatment table by Theo Hernandez, who is also sidelined with a minor muscle problem.

Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Theo Hernandez

Suspended: None

Lazio vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pepe Reina; Stefan Radu, Francesco Acerbi, Patric; Adam Marusic, Manuel Lazzari, Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto; Joaquin Correa, Ciro Immobile

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Pierre Kalulu, Simon Kjaer, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer; Alexis Saelemaekers, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ante Rebic; Rafael Leao

Lazio vs AC Milan Prediction

Despite their respective defeats last week, Lazio and AC Milan are two of the most in-form sides in Serie A, and Monday's game should be a cracker.

We expect a close and entertaining contest with the hosts claiming a narrow win at the end of the day.

Prediction: Lazio 2-1 AC Milan