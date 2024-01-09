Lazio vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th January 2024

The Coppa Italia returns to the fold with another edition of the Derby della Capitale this week as Lazio lock horns with Jose Mourinho's AS Roma side in a crucial encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday.

Lazio vs AS Roma Preview

Lazio are currently in seventh place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side edged Udinese to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

AS Roma, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have flattered to deceive this season. The Giallorossi were held to a 1-1 draw by Atalanta in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Lazio vs AS Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have a good historical record in the Derby della Capitale and have won 73 out of the 197 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lazio's 57 victories.

Lazio are unbeaten in their last three matches against AS Roma in all competitions, with their previous such defeat coming by a 3-0 margin in a Serie A fixture in 2022.

AS Roma have picked up 20 points and conceded only four goals in their last eight matches at home in the Serie A - only Juventus have a better record during this period.

After a winless run of three matches on the trot in all competitions, Lazio have won each of their last three matches and have scored a total of seven goals during this period.

Ciro Immobile has scored six goals against AS Roma - the second-highest tally for Lazio in the Derby della Capitale.

Lazio vs AS Roma Prediction

AS Roma have been plagued by inconsistency this season and have a point to prove going into this game. The likes of Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku can be lethal on their day and will need to make an impact this week.

Lazio have improved after a slow start to their season but will be up against a formidable opponent this week. AS Roma have been the better team this season, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Lazio 1-2 AS Roma

Lazio vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AS Roma to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Lazio to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Paulo Dybala to score - Yes