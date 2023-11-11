Lazio vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th November 2023

The Serie A features another edition of the Derby della Capitale this weekend as Jose Mourinho's AS Roma lock horns with arch-rivals Lazio in a crucial encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Lazio vs AS Roma Preview

Lazio are currently in 10th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side edged Feyenoord to an important 1-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

AS Roma, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Giallorossi slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Slavia Praha in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Lazio vs AS Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have a good historical record in the Derby della Capitale and have won 73 out of the 196 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lazio's 57 victories.

AS Roma also have an upper hand against Lazio in the Serie A and have won 56 out of the 158 matches between the two teams, as opposed to Lazio's 42 league victories.

Lazio have won each of their last two matches against AS Roma in the Serie A and have managed to keep clean sheets in both these games.

Lazio are unbeaten in their last six matches at home against AS Roma in the Serie A - their best such run in the history of the competition.

Lazio have already lost five matches in the Serie A this season and could equal their worst start to a season after 12 matches with a defeat this weekend.

Lazio vs AS Roma Prediction

AS Roma have made progress under Jose Mourinho but have remained an inconsistent outfit in the Serie A. The likes of Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Lazio can pack a punch on their day but have been a shadow of their former selves this season. AS Roma are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lazio 1-2 AS Roma

Lazio vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AS Roma to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Lazio to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Romelu Lukaku to score - Yes