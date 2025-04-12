Lazio vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2025

Italian football returns to the fold with another edition of the Derby della Capitale this weekend as Lazio lock horns with local rivals AS Roma in a crucial Serie A encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Lazio vs AS Roma Preview

Lazio are currently in sixth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

AS Roma, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Giallorossi held Juventus to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Lazio vs AS Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have a good historical record against Lazio and have won 75 out of the 200 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AS Roma's 68 victories.

AS Roma have kept clean sheets in each of their last three matches against Lazio in Serie A and have achieved a run of four such results on the trot on only two previous occasions in their history.

AS Roma won the reverse fixture by a 2-0 margin in Serie A last year and could complete a league double over Lazio for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Lazio and AS Roma have scored a goal in the same game in only one of the last 10 matches that have been played between the two teams.

Lazio vs AS Roma Prediction

AS Roma have been in impressive form so far this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Artem Dovbyk has been impressive for the Giallorossi and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Lazio can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. AS Roma are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lazio 1-2 AS Roma

Lazio vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AS Roma to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Roma to score first - Yes

