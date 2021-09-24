Lazio vs AS Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Italian capital of Rome will be at the daggers drawn on Sunday as two of its biggest sides Lazio and AS Roma clash at the Stadio Olimpico in an enticing Serie A derby.

Without a doubt, I Giallorossi are the form side, having made a flying start under Jose Mourinho with four wins from five league games.

After a long time, they've looked like a side worthy of contending in the Champions League, which is their minimal objective under the Portuguese manager this season.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have stuttered since their resounding 6-1 drubbing of Spezia, going the next four games without a win.

Lazio vs AS Roma Head-To-Head

There have been 50 clashes between the Rome outfits before, with AS Roma winning almost half of their encounters (24) with Lazio, who've beaten them only 13 times.

Le Aquile beat I Giallorossi 3-0 at home last season.

Lazio Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-L-W

AS Roma Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Lazio vs AS Roma Team News

Lazio

Le Aquile will be without the services of Bobby Adekanye, who's currently nursing a miniscule injury, while Mattia Zaccagni is out with a hamstring problem.

But there might be a few changes in the line-up, which started against Torino on Thursday. Key players like Sergej Milenkovic-Savic and Lucas Leiva could get into the XI, while Pedro is gunning to face his former club too.

Injured: Bobby Adekanye, Mattia Zaccagni

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Squawka News @SquawkaNews Lorenzo Pellegrini has been sent off for AS Roma in their clash against Udinese. Lorenzo Pellegrini has been sent off for AS Roma in their clash against Udinese.

AS Roma

Leonardo Spinazzola is the only injury concern for I Giallorossi.

But manager Jose Mourinho also won't be able to call upon the services of Lorenzo Pellegrini, who saw a red in the draw with Torino.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola

Suspended: Lorenzo Pellegrini

Unavailable: None

Lazio vs AS Roma Predicted XI

Lazio (4-3-3): Pepe Reina; Manuel Lazzari, Luis Felipe, Francesco Acerbi, Elseid Hysaj; Luis Alberto, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Danilo Cataldi; Pedro, Felipe Anderson, Ciro Immobile.

AS Roma (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio; Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Ricardo Califiori; Bryan Cristante, Jordan Veretout; Nicolo Zaniolo, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Carles Perez; Tammy Abraham.

Lazio vs AS Roma Prediction

Lazio haven't lost at home to Roma in their last five games, but I Giallorossi have become the real deal under Mourinho's tutelage again.

With seven wins and just a single defeat from eight games in all competitions so far, they've been on a tear and might just be too hot for Lazio to handle.

Prediction: Lazio 1-2 AS Roma

Edited by Shardul Sant