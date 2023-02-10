Lazio vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th February 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Lazio lock horns with Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side in an important clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

Lazio vs Atalanta Preview

Lazio are currently in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have recovered from a relatively slow start to their league campaign. The Biancocelesti were held to a 1-1 draw by Hellas Verona in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The away side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sassuolo last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Lazio vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio have a good recent record against Atalanta and have won 19 out of the last 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atalanta's 11 victories.

Lazio have won only two of their last 11 matches against Atalanta in the Serie A but could complete the league double against La Dea for the first time since their 2016-17 campaign.

Lazio have kept clean sheets in their last two matches against Atalanta in the Serie A - their best run in this regard since 2013.

Lazio are winless in their last five Serie A matches against Atalanta at the Stadio Olimpico - their last such victory came by a 2-1 margin in 2017.

Lazio have played out 1-1 draws in their last two games in the Serie A and could play out three such scorelines in a row in the competition for the first time since 2018.

Lazio vs Atalanta Prediction

Lazio have stepped up to the plate under Maurizio Sarri and have a robust squad at their disposal. The likes of Pedro and Ciro Immobile have made a difference for the team in the past and will need to be at their best in this match.

Atalanta can put up a spectacle on their day but have flattered to deceive so far this season. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Lazio 2-2 Atalanta

Lazio vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atalanta to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ciro Immobile to score - Yes

