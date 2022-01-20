Lazio vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting tips | 22nd January 2022

Lazio entertain fourth-placed Atalanta at the Stadio Olimpico in their upcoming Serie A fixture on Saturday.

Lazio and Atalanta are two of the highest-scoring sides in the Italian top-flight this season, so we might be in for a treat here. They played out a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season, so both sides will be gunning for a victory in this game.

The hosts returned to winning ways with a comfortable 3-0 win over Salernitana in their previous outing. Atalanta earned a hard-fought point against league leaders Inter Milan as their game ended in a goalless draw.

Lazio vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two clubs have crossed paths 124 times across all competitions. The fixture has been closely contested between them with as many as 48 games ending in a draw.

Thanks to five wins in their last nine games against I Biancocelesti, Atalanta have taken a 39-37 lead in wins.

It has been a high-scoring fixture and a meeting between these two sides last ended in a goalless draw in 2007.

Only Inter Milan (1) have lost fewer games than Atalanta in Serie A this season.

Lazio have scored at least three goals in their six Serie A fixtures since December, more than any other side in the division.

Lazio (46) and Atalanta (44) are the third and fourth most prolific sides in the Italian top flight.

Lazio vs Atalanta Prediction

Lazio have scored at least three goals in seven of their 10 home games this season and secured a comprehensive 3-1 win over reigning champions Inter Milan back in October.

Atalanta are unbeaten in their travels this season and demolished Udinese 6-2 in their previous away game. It is clear that both sides' strength lies in the final third but La Dea also boast a good defensive record, having conceded only 26 goals so far.

The game is expected to be a high-scoring one, and given Atalanta's impressive away record (unbeaten in the last 17 away games), a win for the visiting side looks the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Lazio 2-3 Atalanta.

Lazio vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Atalanta have failed to score in just three of their 21 Serie A games this season; Lazio have scored in their last eight league games)

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (There have been over 2.5 goals in Lazio's last nine league games; There have been over 2.5 goals in five of Atalanta's last seven league games)

Tip 4: Ciro Immobile to score any time - Yes (The Italian international striker is the joint-top scorer in Serie A with 17 goals and has scored in his last four appearances for the club in all competitions)

