Lazio vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2023

Lazio welcome Atalanta to the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A action on Sunday (October 8).

The hosts suffered their fourth league defeat of the season in a 2-0 loss at AC Milan. Lazio bounced back to winning ways in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, registering a 2-1 comeback win at Celtic.

Kyogo Furusahi broke the deadlock in the 12th minute to put Celtic ahead before Matías Vecino's 29th-minute equaliser levelled proceedings. Pedro, who came off the bench in the 84th minute, bagged the winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time to complete Lazio's comeback.

Meanwhile, Atalanta played out a goalless draw to Juventus at home in their previous outing but bounced back in the UEFA Europa League in midweek. First-half goals from Giorgio Scalvini and Matteo Ruggeri helped them to a 2-1 win at Portuguese side Sporting CP.

Lazio vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 127 times across competitions since 1937, with Atalanta leading 40-38.

Last season, each team lost 2-0 at home in the fixture.

Lazio are winless in six home meetings against Atalanta, losing thrice.

Atalanta are unbeaten in five games across competitions, winning four times and also keeping as many clean sheets.

Atalanta have kept five clean sheets in seven Serie A games of a season for the first time,

Lazio have scored once in three home meetings against Atalanta, conceding six times.

Lazio vs Atalanta Prediction

Lazio have one win at home across competitions this season in four games, scoring four times and conceding thrice. They have not beaten Atalanta in six league games.

Manager Maurizio Sarri has a fully fit squad, except striker Ciro Immobile, who picked up a strain in the Champions League win over Celti

Lazio head into the game in great form, winning four of their last five games across competitions, keeping four clean sheets.

Defender Berat Djimsiti was substituted early in the second half against Sporting and might be rested. Nevertheless, Gian Piero Gasperini's side have had Lazio's number in the capital and could eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lazio 1-2 Atalanta

Lazio vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Marten de Roon to score or assist any time - Yes