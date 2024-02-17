Lazio vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th February 2024

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Maurizio Sarri's Lazio lock horns with an impressive Bologna side in an important clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Lazio vs Bologna Preview

Bologna are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The away side eased past Fiorentina by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Lazio, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Biancocelesti stunned Bayern Munich with a 1-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Lazio vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio have a good recent record against Bologna and have won 22 out of the last 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bologna's nine victories.

Lazio have lost only three of their last 21 matches against Bologna in the Serie A but did suffer a 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture last year.

Bologna have kept a clean sheet in four of their last six matches against Lazio in the Serie A - as many such results as they had achieved in the 31 such games preceding this run.

Bologna have scored a total of 188 goals against Lazio in the Serie A - more than they have scored against any other team in the history of the competition.

Lazio's matches at home in the Serie A have witnessed only 19 goals being scored - the second-lowest such tally in the competition so far.

Lazio vs Bologna Prediction

Lazio pulled off a stunning coup against Bayern Munich this week and will take plenty of heart from their performance. The hosts have not been as effective on the domestic front and have a point to prove this weekend.

Bologna have consistently punched above their weight this season and are within touching distance of a place in the top four. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Lazio 1-1 Bologna

Lazio vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Bologna to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Valentin Castellanos to score - Yes