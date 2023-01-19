Lazio vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th January 2023

The Coppa Italia is back in action with another round of matches this week as Bologna lock horns with Maurizio Sarri's Lazio outfit in an important clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

Lazio vs Bologna Preview

Bologna are currently in 11th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side edged Udinese to a 2-1 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Lazio, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Biancocelesti eased past Sassuolo by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Lazio vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio have a good recent record against Bologna and have won 21 out of the last 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bologna's eight victories during this period.

Lazio have picked up only four of a possible nine points in the Serie A since the end of the World Cup and have not been at their best since the turn of the year.

After conceding two goals apiece in consecutive matches in the Serie A against Lecce and Empoli, Lazio kept their first league clean sheet of the year against Sassuolo last week.

Bologna have lost two of their last three matches in the Serie A but did arrest their slump with a victory against Udinese last week.

Lazio have conceded only 15 goals in their 18 Serie A games so far this season - only Napoli and Juventus have better defensive records in the league in this regard.

Lazio vs Bologna Prediction

Lazio have stepped up under Maurizio Sarri this season but have a few issues to address at the moment. The likes of Felipe Anderson and Mattia Zaccagni have been impressive this season and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Bologna can pack a punch on their day and will be intent on pulling off an upset this week. Lazio are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lazio 2-1 Bologna

Lazio vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Lazio to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Felipe Anderson to score - Yes

