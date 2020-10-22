Lazio vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Lazio resume their Serie A campaign by hosting Bologna at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday, in round five of the 2020-21 season.

The hosts shrugged off their poor Serie A form to convincingly defeat Borussia Dortmund in their midweek UEFA Champions League fixture 3-1. Bologna, who are only a point behind 15th-placed Lazio in the table, will look to bounce back after suffering narrow defeats against Benevento and Sassuolo.

Lazio suffered a shock 3-0 defeat away to Sampdoria after Simone Inzaghi rested a few players, with the defence looking awful for most of the game despite the presence of Francesco Acerbi and Patric.

However, Ciro Immobile returned for their midweek fixture against Borussia Dortmund and was instrumental in a 3-1 win, notching up a goal and an assist.

Bologna looked set to earn an impressive win after stellar teamwork meant Roberto Soriano and Mattias Svanberg made the net ripple while Riccardo Orsolini's solo goal made it 3-1 on the hour mark.

A 17-minute collapse saw Sassuolo complete their comeback, consigning the hosts to a 3-4 defeat at the Stadio Renato Dell'Ara.

After an unlucky 1-0 loss to Benevento prior to the international break, it was the last thing Sinisa Mihajlovic's side needed.

Lazio vs Bologna Head-to-Head

Lazio have historically been quite dominant in this fixture, racking up five wins and five draws in the last 10 games. Bologna haven't defeated Lazio since 2012, producing a run of 14 games without a win over the Biancocelesti.

Lazio won this fixture 2-0 last season, although Bologna managed a 2-2 draw at home.

Lazio form guide: W-L-D-L-W

Bologna form guide: D-L-W-L-L

Lazio vs Bologna Team News

Simone Inzaghi has had a lengthy injury list to deal with of late, although he will be glad to have Ciro Immobile back after suspension, with other players regaining fitness. Luiz Felipe and Adam Marusic returned to the starting lineup against Dortmund and ought to continue, with Denis Vavro also back fit.

Manuel Lazzari trained separately from the group and is a doubt for Saturday. Marco Parolo, Djavan Anderson and Felipe Caicedo may return to the lineup if Inzaghi opts to rotate his squad.

Injuries: Senad Lulic, Silvio Proto, Bastos, Stefan Radu, Andreas Pereira, Danilo Cataldi

Doubtful: Manuel Lazzari

Suspensions: None

Sinisa Mihajlovic doesn't have any fresh injury concerns to deal with, with Mitchell Dijks, Andrea Poli, Gary Medel and Andrea Skov Olsen expected to return by late November or early December. Lorenzo di Silvestri trained separately from the squad, and is a doubt for this game.

Given a full week's worth of rest, it's unlikely that Mihajlovic will make too many changes, though Ibrahima Mbaye may replace di Silvestri in the lineup.

Injuries: Mitchell Dijks, Andrea Poli, Gary Medel, Andrea Skov Olsen

Doubtful: Lorenzo di Silvestri

Suspensions: None

Lazio vs Bologna Predicted Lineups

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Thomas Strakosha (GK); Patric, Luiz Felipe, Francisco Acerbi; Adam Marusic, Luis Alberto, Marco Parolo, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Djavan Anderson; Felipe Caicedo, Ciro Immobile

Torino Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Skorupski (GK); Ibrahima Mbaye, Danilo Larangeira, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Aaron Hickey; Mattias Svanberg, Jerdy Schouten; Riccardo Orsolini, Roberto Soriano, Musa Barrow; Rodrigo Palacio

Lazio vs Bologna Prediction

Lazio are undefeated in their last 14 games against Bologna, so it's hard to look past yet another home victory here. With Ciro Immobile back and the club's attack finding form, the Biancocelesti are all set to get their Serie A campaign back on track.

Bologna have pace down the wings with Barrow and Orsolini, but Lazio should have enough defensive nous to thwart their opponents.

Prediction: Lazio 2-0 Bologna