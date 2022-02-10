Lazio vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Serie A returns this weekend and will see Lazio host Bologna at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday afternoon.

Lazio picked up a 3-0 win over Fiorentina in their last league game via goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ciro Immobile and an own goal. They, however, crashed out in the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday after losing 4-0 to AC Milan.

The home side sit sixth in the league with 39 points from 24 games. They will be looking to shake off their cup disappointments as they return to league assignments this weekend.

Bologna are in poor form at the moment. They played out a goalless draw against Empoli last time out and were fortunate to pick up a point as their opponents repeatedly squandered chances to win the game.

I Rossoblù sit 13th in the Serie A standings with 28 points from 23 games. They are not in any danger of relegation at the moment but will be desperate to return to winning ways as soon as they can.

Lazio vs Bologna Head-to-Head

There have been 37 meetings between Torino and Venezia. The hosts have won 19 of those games while the visitors have won eight times. There have been 10 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a Serie A clash earlier in the season. Bologna won the game 3-0.

Lazio Form Guide (Serie A): W-D-W-L-D

Bologna Form Guide (Serie A): D-L-L-L-W

Lazio vs Bologna Team News

Lazio

Ciro Immobile came off injured in the midweek cup clash against AC Milan. The striker joins Patryk Dziczek and Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro on the injured list for the hosts. Francesco Arcebi is recovering from injury and is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Patryk Dziczek, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, Ciro Immobile

Doubtful: Francesco Arcebi

Suspended: None

Bologna

Mattias Svanberg came off injured against Empoli last weekend and will join Nicolas Dominguez, Nicolas Viola, Kingsley Michael and Federico Santander on the injured list. Aaron Hickey has served his suspension and should return to the starting XI this weekend.

Injured: Mattias Svanberg, Nicolas Viola, Nicolas Dominguez, Kingsley Michael, Federico Santander

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lazio vs Bologna Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Strakosha; Elseid Hysaj, Patric, Luis Felipe, Adam Marusic; Danilo Cataldi, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Mattia Zaccagni, Pedro

Bologna Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Lukasz Skorupski; Adama Soumaoro, Gary Medel, Arthur Theate; Aaron Hickey, Michel Aebischer, Jerdy Schouten, Lorenzo De Silvestri; Roberto Soriano; Riccardo Orsolini, Marko Arnautovic

Lazio vs Bologna Prediction

Lazio have lost just one of their last seven league games. They have lost just one home league game all season and will be looking to maximize their home advantage this weekend.

Bologna are on a four-game winless run and have won just one of their last eight games, losing six times in that period. The visitors' poor run could continue this weekend.

Prediction: Lazio 2-0 Empoli

Edited by Shardul Sant