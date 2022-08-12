Lazio vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

The Serie A is back with the first set of fixtures of its 2022-23 edition as Lazio lock horns with Bologna on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes over the past year and will want to win this game.

Bologna finished in 12th place in the Serie A standings last season and have been plagued by inconsistency this year. The away side edged Cosenza to a 1-0 victory in the Coppa Italia last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Lazio, on the other hand, secured a fifth-place finish in the league table last season and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Biancocelesti suffered a shock defeat against Real Valladolid in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Lazio vs Bologna Head-to-Head

Lazio have a good record against Bologna and have won 20 out of the 38 matches played between the two teams. Bologna have managed eight victories against Lazio and will need to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Lazio. Bologna were thoroughly outplayed on the day and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

Lazio form guide: L-D-L-W-W

Bologna form guide: W-L-L-W-L

Lazio vs Bologna Team News

Lazio need to win this game

Lazio

Pedro suffered an ankle injury against Real Valladolid last week and has been ruled out of this fixture. Patryk Dziczek has been diagnosed with a heart condition and will not be available for selection.

Injured: Pedro

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Patryk Dziczek

Bologna have a point to prove

Bologna

Bologna have no discernible injury concerns at the moment and will need to field their best team this weekend. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its team against Lazio.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Lazio vs Bologna Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luis Maximiano; Alessandro Romagnoli, Francesco Acerbi, Manuel Lazzari, Adam Marusic; Danilo Cataldi, Matias Vecino, Luis Alberto; Mohamed Fares, Felipe Anderson, Ciro Immobile

Bologna Predicted XI (3-5-2): Lukasz Skorupski; Adama Soumaoro, Gary Medel, Kevin Bonifazi; Jerdy Schouten, Charalampos Lykogiannis, Roberto Soriano, Nicolas Dominguez, Lorenzo De Silvestri; Nicola Sansone, Musa Barrow

Lazio vs Bologna Prediction

Lazio have blown hot and cold over the past year and will need to work hard to finish in the top four this season. The likes of Ciro Immobile and Luis Alberto have plenty of experience in Serie A and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

Bologna are capable of pulling off an upset on their day but will need to be at their best in this fixture. Lazio are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lazio 3-1 Bologna

