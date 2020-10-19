Lazio vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Lazio make a comeback into the UEFA Champions League this season, as they face Borussia Dortmund at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, on Matchday 1.

In this game to open Group F, which also includes Zenit St. Petersburg and Club Brugge, Lazio will be hoping that home advantage plays its part for them, as they look to overturn what has been a hugely shaky start to their season.

Simone Inzaghi's side have won only one of their first four Serie A matches of the season, with their post-lockdown form continuing to be a massive cause for concern.

Lazio come into this game with their confidence sure to be deflated, after an awful 3-0 defeat to Sampdoria on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund, though, seem to have recovered from a loss to Augsburg in their second Bundesliga game of the season, having beaten Freiburg and Hoffenheim since then.

They also have their captain Marco eus back among the goals, which is a massive plus for Luicien Favre's side.

Lazio vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

Lazio and Borussia Dortmund have never faced each other in a competitive game before. Both sides will be eager to get off the blocks quickly, in an attempt to leave a strong signal to the other two teams in the group.

Lazio form guide: L-D-L-W

Borussia Dortmund form guide: W-W-L-W

Lazio vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Lazio are grappling with several injury concerns in their squad. Senad Lulic and Luiz Felipe are definitely out, and so are Adam Marusic, Bastos and Stefan Radu.

That leaves them a little short of options at the back, which may not be ideal against the likes of Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland.

Injured: Senad Lulic, Luiz Felipe, Silvio Proto, Adam Marusic, Bastos, Stefan Radu, Manuel Lazzari, Gonzalo Escalante, Denis Vavro

Suspended: None

For Borussia Dortmund, Manuel Akanji is still in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Dan-Axel Zagadou, left-backs Nico Schulz and Marcel Schmelzer, and winger Thorgan Hazard are all also expected to miss the game with injuries.

Erling Haaland, though, was rested for the weekend's win against Hoffenheim, in which he only came on as a substitute. So, he will be fresh and ready to go in Rome.

Injured: Nico Schulz, Manuel Akanji, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Marcel Schmelzer, Thorgan Hazard, Tobias Raschl

Suspended: None

Lazio vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Thomas Strakosha; Patric, Francisco Acerbi, Nicolo Armini; Mohamed Salim Fares, Luis Alberto, Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Djavan Anderson; Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (3-4-3): Roman Burki, Emre Can, Mats Hummels, Lukasz Piszczek, Thomas Meunier, Jude Bellingham, Axel Witsel, Raphael Guerreiro, Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus, Erling Braut Haaland

Lazio vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have got to be considered favourites, if you go by the form book. Even though they are quite a young side, Borussia Dortmund's players have experienced this competition before, while it could be a new stage for quite a few Lazio players.

We are tipping the German side to win this game by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Lazio 1-2 Borussia Dortmund