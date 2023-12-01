Lazio vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd December 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Cagliari lock horns with Maurizio Sarri's Lazio side in an important clash at the Stadio Olimpico Tour on Saturday.

Lazio vs Cagliari Preview

Cagliari are currently in 17th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Monza last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Lazio, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have largely failed to meet expectations over the past year. The Biancocelesti eased past Celtic by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Lazio vs Cagliari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio have an impressive recent record against Cagliari and have won 23 out of the last 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cagliari's seven victories.

Lazio are unbeaten in their last 16 matches against Cagliari in the Serie A and have enjoyed longer streaks of this nature only against Inter Milan in the Italian top flight.

Lazio have scored a total of 66 goals in their 36 matches at home against Cagliari in the Serie A and have a better ratio only against Bologna in matches of this nature in the competition.

Lazio have kept clean sheets in each of their last two home games in the Serie A and could secure three such results in a row for the first time since October 2022.

Lazio vs Cagliari Prediction

Lazio have a good squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive so far this season. The likes of Ciro Immobile and Pedro are yet to hit their stride on the domestic front and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Cagliari have struggled to come to terms with the top flight and will need to play out of their skins to avoid a relegation battle in the coming months. Lazio are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lazio 3-1 Cagliari

Lazio vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Lazio to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ciro Immobile to score - Yes