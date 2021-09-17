Lazio vs Cagliari prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Lazio take on Cagliari on Sunday. Lazio have impressive players in their ranks and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Cagliari are in 17th place in the Serie A standings and have struggled to make their mark this season. The away side suffered a 3-2 defeat against Genoa last week and will need to make amends this weekend.

Lazio, on the other hand, have been pegged back by AC Milan and Galatasaray over the past week and have a point to prove in this game. The Biancocelesti have not been at their best in recent months and will need to step up against Cagliari.

Lazio vs Cagliari Head-to-Head

Lazio have an excellent record against Cagliari and have won 22 out of 36 matches played between the two teams. Cagliari have managed only seven victories against Lazio and will need to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous match between the two sides took place in February this year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Lazio. Ciro Immobile scored the only goal on the day and will want to perform a similar feat this weekend.

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: L-W-W

Cagliari form guide in the Serie A: L-L-D

Lazio vs Cagliari Team News

Lazio need to win this game

Lazio

Ciro Immobile scored a brilliant hat-trick against Spezia earlier this month and is set to partner with Pedro and Felipe Anderson against Cagliari. Lazio are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Cagliari have a depleted squad

Cagliari

Cagliari have several injuries to account for with Marko Rog, Diego Godin, and Kevin Strootman ruled out at the moment. Sebastian Walukiewicz and Leonardo Pavoletti are also struggling with their fitness and are set to miss this game.

Injured: Marko Rog, Diego Godin, Kevin Strootman, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Leonardo Pavoletti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lazio vs Cagliari Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pepe Reina; Elseid Hysaj, Francesco Acerbi, Luiz Felipe, Adam Marusic; Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Pedro, Ciro Immobile

Cagliari Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alessio Cragno; Andrea Carboni, Luca Ceppitelli, Martin Caceres; Dalbert, Gabriele Zappa, Razvan Marin, Nahitan Nandez, Alessandro Deiola; Keita Balde, Joao Pedro

Lazio vs Cagliari Prediction

Lazio were not at their best against AC Milan last weekend and will need to take it up a notch to secure Champions League qualification this season. The hosts have a lethal attacking lineup and have a point to prove in this match.

Cagliari have struggled over the past year and will need their experienced players to step up this weekend. Lazio are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lazio 3-1 Cagliari

