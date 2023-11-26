Lazio vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | November 28th 2023

Lazio and Celtic are back in action in the UEFA Champions League as they prepare to go head-to-head at the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday. While victory could see Maurizio Sarri’s men move to the top of Group E, the Scottish outfit need all three points to keep their hopes of securing a place in the Europa League alive.

Lazio were left spitting feathers on Saturday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against last-placed Salernitana in the Italian Serie A. Sarri’s side have now failed to win their last three league games, picking up just one point from a possible nine since the start of November.

Lazio now turn their attention to the Champions League, where they have picked up two wins and one draw in their four matches to sit second in Group E, one point behind first-placed Atletico Madrid.

Elsewhere, Celtic failed to pick up where they dropped off before the international break as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership. Prior to that, Brendan Rodgers’ side suffered a 6-0 hammering against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on November 7, five days before responding with a 6-0 league win over Aberdeen.

Celtic have endured a forgettable campaign in Europe this season and currently find themselves rooted to the bottom of Group E with one point from a possible 12.

Lazio vs Celtic Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth-ever meeting between Lazio and Celtic, with the Scottish side claiming two wins from their previous three encounters.

Lazio have picked up one win in that time - which came in October’s reverse fixture - when they beat Rodgers’ men 2-1 at Celtic Park.

Celtic are unbeaten in all but one of their last nine matches across all competitions, picking up five wins and three draws since early October.

Lazio are unbeaten in their last seven home matches across all competitions, claiming five wins and two draws since August’s 1-0 loss against Genoa.

Celtic currently hold the second-worst defensive record in the Champions League, having conceded a staggering 12 goals already.

Lazio vs Celtic Prediction

Fresh off the back of a shock defeat against Salernitana, Lazio will head into Tuesday looking to restore some pride and pick up three huge points in their quest for a place in the knockout stages.

While we expect Celtic to put up a fight, we are backing Sarri’s men to come away with the win in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Lazio 2-0 Celtic

Lazio vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Lazio’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in the hosts’ last seven outings)