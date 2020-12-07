Lazio vs Club Brugge prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Lazio host Club Brugge in a crunch UEFA Champions League Group F clash, in which the winner will earn qualification for the round of 16.

Lazio are in second place in the group with nine points from five games, one behind Borussia Dortmund. The Belgian champions are a further two points behind, and know that nothing other than a win at the Stadio Olimpico will allow them to continue their UEFA Champions League campaign this season.

Both Lazio and Club Brugge are assured of Europa League knockout football in the new year if they do not progress in the Champions League. FC Zenit have only managed one point in the five group games this season.

On matchday five, Lazio drew 1-1 against Borussia Dortmund, with a Ciro Immobile penalty canceling out Raphael Guerreiro's opener. Club Brugge, meanwhile, scored a 3-0 win over Zenit.

Both teams won their league games at the weekend by a single goal, wth Lazio beating Spezia 2-1 in Serie A. Club Brugge beat Sint Truiden 1-0 in the Belgian Pro League.

Lazio vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head

This will be only the second competitive meeting between Club Brugge and Lazio. The first one ended 1-1 in Brugge in late October. Joaquin Correa gave Lazio the lead, but Club Brugge equalized through a Hans Vanaken penalty.

Lazio form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Club Brugge form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Lazio vs Club Brugge Team News

For Lazio, Senad Lulic and striker Vedat Muriqi are both injured and will be unavailable for selection ahead of this game.

Injured: Senad Lulic, Vedat Muriqi

Suspended: None

Phillippe Clement does not have any injury concerns to deal with in his Club Brugge squad. However, they continue to be short of goals in the Belgian Pro League, struggling to score even a single goal against lowly Sint Truiden.

ℹ️ These 23 players will travel to Rome! 👊🏼 #LazClu pic.twitter.com/uTBQknAs4Q — Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) December 6, 2020

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Lazio vs Club Brugge Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pepe Reina; Patric, Francesco Acerbi, Wesley Hoedt; Adam Marusic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Mohamed Fares; Joaquin Correa, Ciro Immobile

Club Brugge Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Mignolet; Clinton Mata, Brandon Mechele, Odilon Kossounou, Federico Ricca; Ruud Vormer, Eder Balanta, Hans Vanaken; Emmanuel Dennis, Charles De Ketelaere, Noa Lang

Lazio vs Club Brugge Prediction

We are predicting a narrow win for Lazio in this game, because they possess more game-changers in their squad for such a crunch clash. Playing at home is also an advantage for the Italians, and with the firepower of the likes of Immobile, they start this game as clear favorites.

Prediction: Lazio 2-1 Club Brugge