Lazio vs Cremonese Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27th 2023

Lazio will host Cremonese at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday in the penultimate round of the 2022-23 Serie A campaign.

The home side have had a largely solid campaign and are now targeting their highest-ever finish in the 21st century. They returned to winning ways last time out with a 1-0 win over Udinese, with team top scorer Ciro Immobile scoring the sole goal of the game just after the hour mark.

Lazio sit second in the Serie A table with 68 points from 36 games. They will be looking to pick up maximum points in their final home game of the season.

Cremonese, meanwhile, have struggled to adapt to life in the Italian top-flight this season and will return to Serie B next season. They were thrashed 5-1 by 10-man Bologna in their last game and were already five goals down before Daniel Ciofani scored a late consolation goal for Davide Ballardini's men.

The visitors sit 19th in the league table with just 24 points picked up so far. They have nothing left to play for this season but will look to return to winning ways on Sunday.

Lazio vs Cremonese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just two meetings between Lazio and Cremonese. The hosts have won both matchups by an aggregate scoreline of 8-0.

The visitors have kept just one clean sheet in their last six league outings.

Ten of Lazio's 20 league wins this season have come on home turf.

La Cremo have the second-worst defensive record in the Italian top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of 66.

The Biancocelesti have conceded 28 goals in Serie A this season. Only champions Napoli (26) have conceded fewer.

Lazio have kept 20 clean sheets in the league this season, the highest in the competition so far.

Lazio vs Cremonese Prediction

Lazio's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will aim to build on that this weekend. They have lost just one of their last six home league games and will fancy their chances ahead of Sunday's game.

Cremonese are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They have struggled for results on the road of late and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Lazio 2-0 Cremonese

Lazio vs Cremonese Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lazio to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals).

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last seven matches).

