Lazio vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | January 8, 2023

Lazio will welcome Empoli to the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Sunday (January 8) as they look to return to winning ways.

The hosts have lost their last two league games and resumed their campaign following the international break with a shock 2-1 defeat at Lecce. Ciro Immobile gave them the lead in the 14th minute, but Lecce dug deep to score twice in the second half to record their third straight win.

Empoli, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw by Udinese in their previous outing. Tommaso Baldanzi opened the scoring in the third minute, but Roberto Pereyra's 70th-minute equaliser pegged them back.

Lazio (30) are fifth in the standings after 16 games, while Empoli (18) are 13th after the same number of games.

Lazio vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 28 times across competitions since their first meeting in 1986. The hosts lead 16-5, while seven games have been drawn.

Lazio are on a seven-game unbeaten run against Empoli, winning six, with their home meeting last year ending in a 3-3 draw.

Lazio are unbeaten in their last 11 home games against Empoli across competitions.

The hosts have scored at least twice in nine of their last 11 home games against Empoli across competitions.

Lazio have kept clean sheets in five of their last six home Serie A meetings against the visitors.

The hosts have the fourth-best attacking record in Serie A, scoring 27 goals in 16 games.

Empoli have scored just 13 goals in that period, which is the third-worst attacking record in the competition.

Lazio vs Empoli Prediction

Lazio have a strong record at home against Empoli, and the trend should continue. They have scored 13 goals in their last five home games against the visitors and conceded just thrice.

Empoli, meanwhile, have not scored in two of their last three away games and have a poor record in recent meetings against the capital club. Considering the current form of the two sides, the hosts should emerge victorious.

Prediction: Lazio 2-1 Empoli

Lazio vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Lazio to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Ciro Immobile to score any time - Yes

