Lazio vs Empoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2023-24

Lazio will entertain Empoli at Stadio Olimpico in Serie A action on Sunday. The hosts are chasing a European spot before the end of the season while the visitors are fighting to retain their top-flight status.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four league outings and saw their winning run across all competitions end after four games last week, as they played out a 2-2 draw against Monza.

Ciro Immobile scored in the 11th minute while Matías Vecino restored their lead in the 83rd minute. The lead was shortlived as Milan Đurić equalized for Monza in injury time to complete his brace.

The visitors are winless in their last two league games and were held to a goalless draw by Frosinone last week. They have a two-point lead over 18th-placed Udinese.

Lazio vs Empoli Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns 31 times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the hosts have a better record in these meetings with 18 wins. The visitors have got the better of the capital club five times and eight games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 10 meetings against the visitors and registered a 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture in December.

Lazio form guide (Serie A): D-W-W-W-L

Empoli form guide (Serie A): D-L-W-L-W

Lazio vs Empoli Team News

Lazio

Mario Gila is a confirmed absentee and is expected to return for the last match of the season. Nicolò Casale is back from an injury spell and should return to the starting XI.

Injured: Mario Gila

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Empoli

Sebastian Walukiewicz, Alberto Cerri, and Tyronne Ebuehi remain sidelined for the visitors. Etrit Berisha is expected to start from the bench in this match.

Injured: Sebastian Walukiewicz, Alberto Cerri, Tyronne Ebuehi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lazio vs Empoli Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Christos Mandas; Patric, Alessio Romagnoli, Nicolò Casale; Adam Marusic, Matteo Guendouzi, Daichi Kamada, Mattia Zaccagni; Felipe Anderson, Luis Alberto; Ciro Immobile

Empoli Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Elia Caprile; Bartosz Bereszynski, Ardian Ismajli, Sebastiano Luperto; Emanuel Quartsin Gyasi, Răzvan Marin, Alberto Grassi, Giuseppe Pezzella; Jacopo Fazzini, Nicolò Cambiaghi, Mbaye Niang

Lazio vs Empoli Prediction

The Biancocelesti are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, recording four wins. They have registered back-to-back wins in their last four home games, keeping two clean sheets.

They are unbeaten in their last 10 meetings against the visitors, keeping six clean sheets. They have an unbeaten home record in this fixture and are strong favorites.

The Azzurri have just one win in their last nine league outings, suffering six defeats. They have failed to score in seven games in that period. They have suffered four consecutive losses in away games without conceding and might struggle here.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams and home advantage for the capital club, Lazio are expected to record a comfortable win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Lazio 2-0 Empoli