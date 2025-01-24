Lazio vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th January 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Fiorentina lock horns with Marco Baroni's Lazio side in an important encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Lazio vs Fiorentina Preview

Fiorentina are currently in sixth place in the Serie A standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. La Viola were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Torino in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Lazio, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form over the past year. The Biancocelesti eased past Real Sociedad by a 3-1 margin in the UEFA Europa League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Lazio vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio have an excellent recent record against Fiorentina and have won 30 out of the last 51 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fiorentina's 13 victories.

Fiorentina have won their last two matches against Lazio in Serie A and could achieve three victories on the trot against the Biancocelesti in the competition for the first time since 2008.

Fiorentina won the reverse fixture against Lazio by a 2-1 margin last year and could complete a Serie A double over them for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Lazio are unbeaten in their last eight matches at home against Fiorentina in Serie A, with their previous such defeat in the competition coming by a 4-2 margin in 2016.

Lazio have played out draws in their last two home games in Serie A.

Lazio vs Fiorentina Prediction

Lazio have stepped up to the plate this season and will be intent on keeping their place in the top four. Valentin Castellanos has come into his own this season and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Fiorentina have held their own this season but have suffered from the occasional stutter in recent weeks. Lazio have the home advantage on Sunday and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Lazio 1-0 Fiorentina

Lazio vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Lazio to keep a clean sheet - Yes

