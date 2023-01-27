Lazio vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th January 2023

Lazio host Fiorentina at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Sunday, looking to extend their winning run in all competitions to four games.

The Biancocelesti have picked up two league wins, including a stunning 4-0 rout of defending champions AC Milan, on either side of a 1-0 win over Bologna in the Coppa Italia.

They are now up to third in the top-flight standings with 37 points from 19 games, just one behind the Rossoneri, and ahead of Inter Milan on goal difference.

Fiorentina are down in 11th position with just six wins and 23 points, and come into the weekend on the back of consecutive league defeats to AS Roma (2-0) and Torino (1-0).

Ahead of their Coppa Italia quarter-final clash with the Maroons, Vincenzo Italiano's side will be looking to gain some momentum by picking up a win in the capital.

Lazio vs Fiorentina Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 47 previous clashes between the sides, with Lazio winning 29 times over Fiorentina and losing just 11 times.

Lazio have won their last three fixtures to Fiorentina and didn't concede a single goal. The last time they won four in a row over La Viola was between March 2014 and January 2016.

Lazio have won six of their last seven games to Fiorentina.

Lazio have won each of their last four home games to Fiorentina in Serie A and have never before achieved more consecutive home wins over them in the top-flight.

Lazio have won their last three matches in all competitions and were last on a longer winning run between March and April 2021.

Excluding the Juventus penalization, only Verona (-12) and Sampdoria (-11) have registered a larger negative point difference than Fiorentina in Serie A this season (-9 points, 23 vs 32) compared to the first 19 matchdays in 2021-22.

Lazio have conceded only 15 goals in Serie A this season, lower than every side besides Napoli (14).

Lazio vs Fiorentina Prediction

Lazio are flying high right now, especially with their battering of holders Milan, and they don't look like stopping anytime soon.

Fiorentina have had a poor record against the Eagles in recent times, while their form right now doesn't inspire hope either.

Maurizio Sarri's side should be able to prevail here.

Prediction: Lazio 3-1 Fiorentina

Lazio vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lazio

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

