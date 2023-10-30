Lazio vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th October 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as Fiorentina lock horns with Maurizio Sarri's Lazio side in an important clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday.

Lazio vs Fiorentina Preview

Fiorentina are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. La Viola thrashed Cukaricki by a comprehensive 6-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Lazio, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Lazio vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio have a good recent record against Fiorentina and have won 29 out of the last 48 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fiorentina's 11 victories.

Lazio have won six of their last eight matches against Fiorentina since the 2019-20 edition of the Serie A - their best record against a single opponent in the competition during this period.

Fiorentina are winless in their last seven matches away from home against Lazio in the Serie A - their longest such run in the competition since 1997.

Lazio have won 58 matches and have scored 207 goals against Fiorentina in the Serie A - their best record against any opponent in the Italian top flight.

Fiorentina have won eight out of their last 13 matches in the Serie A but could suffer consecutive defeats in the competition since February 2022.

Lazio vs Fiorentina Prediction

Lazio are yet to hit their stride so far this season and have a point to prove going into this game. The Biancocelesti have an excellent home record against Fiorentina and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Fiorentina can pack a punch on their day and have managed to grow in stature over the past year. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Lazio 1-1 Fiorentina

Lazio vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Fiorentina to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ciro Immobile to score - Yes