Lazio vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Lazio host Fiorentina at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Wednesday, with both sides having solid starts to the season.

Lazio are currently eighth in the league, one point behind their opponents. However, Maurizio Sarri's side have been inconsistent of late, having won only two of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to bounce back with a win against Fiorentina.

Fiorentina have also faltered of late, having lost three of their last five league games. Vincenzo Italiano's side are currently seventh in the league and will look to climb up the table with a win against Lazio on Wednesday.

With both sides in similar form, Wednesday's fixture is sure to be an exciting contest.

Lazio vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

Lazio have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Fiorentina winning only one.

Fiorentina came away as 2-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in May. A brace from Dusan Vlahovic was enough to secure all three points on the night.

Lazio Form Guide: W-L-W-D-L

Fiorentina Form Guide: L-W-L-L-W

Lazio vs Fiorentina Team News

Dragowski will be a huge miss for Fiorentina

Lazio

Francesco Acerbi will miss the game due to suspension. However, Luiz Felipe will return to the squad after his red card against Inter Milan two weeks ago. Meanwhile, Mattia Zacagni and Bobby Adekanye are both still out injured.

Injured: Mattia Zacagni, Bobby Adekanye

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Francesco Acerbi

Fiorentina

Fiorentina have no new injury worries following their 3-0 win against Cagliari last time out. Riccardo Sottil will make his return to the squad after suspension, while Bartlomiej Dragowski and Erick Pulgar are both still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Bartlomiej Dragowski, Erick Pulgar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lazio vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pepe Reina; Elseid Hysaj, Luiz Felipe, Patric, Adam Marusic; Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic; Pedro Rodriguez, Felipe Anderson, Ciro Immobile

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pietro Terracciano; Cristiano Biraghi, Lucas Quarta, Nikola Milenkovic, Lorenzo Venuti; Gaetano Castrovilli, Lucas Torreira, Giacomo Bonaventura; Nicolas Gonzalez, Jose Callejon, Dusan Vlahovic

Lazio vs Fiorentina Prediction

Both sides have been on similar runs of form this season and that should be evident during Wednesday's fixture.

We predict a draw, with both sides getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Lazio 1-1 Fiorentina

Edited by Peter P