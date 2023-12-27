Lazio vs Frosinone Prediction and Betting Tips | December 29th 2023

Lazio bring what has been a successful 2023 to an end when they play host to Frosinone at the Stadio Olimpico on Friday.

Maurizio Sarri’s men finished second in the 2022-23 Serie A campaign — their highest position in over two decades — and have also reached the knockout stages of the Champions League for just the third time.

Six months on from their impressive second-placed finish in Serie A, Lazio have struggled for consistency in the league and find themselves in mid-table.

Sarri’s side picked up a much-needed victory last time out when they saw off Empoli 2-0 to end their three-match winless run.

This was just a second win in seven league games for Lazio, who are currently ninth in the table, level on 10 points with Torino.

Having gained promotion from Serie B in May, Frosinone have settled nicely in the top flight and can look at their performance in the first half of the season with pride.

While Eusebio Di Francesco’s men suffered a 2-1 home loss against Juventus last time out, they stunned Napoli with a 4-0 victory on December 19 to send the Italian champions out of the Coppa Italia.

Despite failing to win their last four league matches, Frosinone currently sit 14th in the table, level on 19 points with Genoa and six points above the dotted line.

Lazio vs Frosinone Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture, claiming four wins and one draw in the last five meetings between the two teams.

Frosinone have failed to win their last four Serie A matches, losing three and picking up one draw since a 2-1 victory over Genoa on November 26.

Lazio have lost just one of their last seven home games in the league while picking up four wins and two draws since the start of September.

Frosinone are one of just four sides yet to win a Serie A away game this season and have picked up the joint-fewest points on the road (2).

Lazio vs Frosinone Prediction

Buoyed by their comfortable victory over Empoli, Lazio will head into Friday’s tie with renewed confidence.

Sarri’s men take on a Frosinone side who have struggled on their travels and we fancy them claiming all three points.

Prediction: Lazio 2-0 Frosinone

Lazio vs Frosinone Betting Tips

Tip 1: Lazio to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in the previous five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in Lazio’s last five games)