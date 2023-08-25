Lazio vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27, 2023

Lazio and Genoa set out in search of their first win of the 2023-24 Italian Serie A campaign when they face off at the Olimpico Stadium on Sunday (August 27).

Maurizio Sarri’s men were denied a dream start to the new Serie A campaign, as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Lecce last Sunday. That was in keeping with their unconvincing pre-season campaign, where they lost two of their four friendlies, including a 3-0 loss against Aston Villa on August 3.

Next up for Sarri’s men is Genoa side who are winless in six league meetings in the fixture since a 2-1 win in February 2018. Like their hosts, Genoa were handed an opening-day defeat on Sunday, as they were beaten 4-1 by a rampant Fiorentina side.

Before that, Alberto Gilardino’s men scraped through the first round of the Coppa Italia on August 11, picking up a 4-3 win over Serie B side Modena. Genoa head into the weekend winless in three away games across competitions, losing once since a 1-0 win at Cittadella in April.

Lazio vs Genoa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 15 wins from the last 32 meetings, Lazio hold a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Genoa have picked up three fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared five times.

Lazio are unbeaten in six Serie A games against Gilardino’s men, winning five times since February 2019.

Genoa have lost just one of their last seven competitive away games, picking up four wins, since February.

Sarri’s side are unbeaten in all but one of their last seven Serie A home games, winning five, since February.

Lazio vs Genoa Prediction

Lazio and Genoa head into the weekend looking to respond to their opening-day defeats and get their season up and running.

Sarri’s men boast the firepower needed to get over the line and should pick up all three points at home.

Prediction: Lazio 3-1 Genoa

Lazio vs Genoa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio

Tip 2: First to score - Lazio (The hosts have opened the scoring in eight of their last nine games against Genoa.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in eight of their last nine clashes,)