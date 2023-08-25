Lazio vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27, 2023

Lazio and Genoa set out in search of their first win of the 2023-24 Italian Serie A campaign when they face off at the Olimpico Stadium on Sunday (August 27).
Maurizio Sarri’s men were denied a dream start to the new Serie A campaign, as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Lecce last Sunday. That was in keeping with their unconvincing pre-season campaign, where they lost two of their four friendlies, including a 3-0 loss against Aston Villa on August 3.
Next up for Sarri’s men is Genoa side who are winless in six league meetings in the fixture since a 2-1 win in February 2018. Like their hosts, Genoa were handed an opening-day defeat on Sunday, as they were beaten 4-1 by a rampant Fiorentina side.
Before that, Alberto Gilardino’s men scraped through the first round of the Coppa Italia on August 11, picking up a 4-3 win over Serie B side Modena. Genoa head into the weekend winless in three away games across competitions, losing once since a 1-0 win at Cittadella in April.
Lazio vs Genoa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- With 15 wins from the last 32 meetings, Lazio hold a slight upper hand in the fixture.
- Genoa have picked up three fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared five times.
- Lazio are unbeaten in six Serie A games against Gilardino’s men, winning five times since February 2019.
- Genoa have lost just one of their last seven competitive away games, picking up four wins, since February.
- Sarri’s side are unbeaten in all but one of their last seven Serie A home games, winning five, since February.
Lazio vs Genoa Prediction
Lazio and Genoa head into the weekend looking to respond to their opening-day defeats and get their season up and running.
Sarri’s men boast the firepower needed to get over the line and should pick up all three points at home.
Prediction: Lazio 3-1 Genoa
Lazio vs Genoa Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Lazio
Tip 2: First to score - Lazio (The hosts have opened the scoring in eight of their last nine games against Genoa.)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in eight of their last nine clashes,)