Lazio vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | December 5th 2023

Lazio will invite Genoa to the Stadio Olimpico in the round of 16 of the Coppa Italia on Tuesday.

The hosts are one of the eight teams to secure a direct place in the round of 16 of the competition this season. The visitors booked their place in the second stage of the competition with a comeback 2-1 home win over Reggiana. Ridgeciano Haps equalized in the 53rd minute and Albert Guðmundsson scored the winner in the 99th minute.

The hosts registered a 1-0 win over Cagliari in Serie A on Saturday, with Pedro scoring the only goal of the match in the eighth minute. The visitors are winless in their two league outings since the international break and were held to a 1-1 draw by Empoli last time around.

Ruslan Malinovskyi scored for the second game in a row and will look to continue his goalscoring run in this match.

Lazio vs Genoa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 134 times in all competitions thus far. The head-to-head record is even at the moment with 49 wins apiece for both teams while 36 games have ended in stalemates.

They met in Serie A at the Stadio Olimpico in August, with the visitors registering a 1-0 away win. It was their first win over the capital club since 2019.

They have met seven times in the Coppa Italia, with the hosts having a 4-1 lead in wins and two games ending in draws.

Lazio are unbeaten at home in all competitions since losing to Genoa in August. They have kept six clean sheets in their last seven home games.

The visitors, meanwhile, are winless in their away games since a win over the hosts in August.

The hosts have scored at least three goals in five of their last seven meetings against the visitors.

Lazio vs Genoa Prediction

The Biancocelesti have won four of their last five home meetings against the visitors, scoring 15 times while conceding six goals in that period. They have lost just once in their last five games across all competitions, keeping four clean sheets.

Maurizio Sarri should welcome back Elseid Hysaj from illness for this match but Alessio Romagnoli and Nicolò Casale remain sidelined through injuries. Mattia Zaccagni will serve a suspension in this match and he is also nursing an injury at the moment and will play no part in this match.

The Grifone have lost five of their last six away games this season, failing to score three times in that period. They have scored more than one goal in just one of their last eight games and might struggle here.

Kevin Strootman, Albert Guðmundsson, Mattia Bani, and Caleb Ekuban are confirmed absentees for the visitors. Filip Jagiełło was on the bench against Empoli and might get the nod to start here.

The two teams have met just once in the 21st century in the Coppa Italia, in which the hosts registered a 4-2 win. With that in mind and also considering the current form of the two teams, we expect the capital club to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lazio 2-1 Genoa

Lazio vs Genoa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ciro Immobile to score or assist any time - Yes