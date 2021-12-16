Lazio vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2021-22

Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Lazio play host to Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico on Friday.

The visitors will head into this one aiming to snap their poor run of results against the hosts, having failed to win any of the last four meetings between the sides.

Lazio failed to return to winning ways last Sunday as they fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of 10-man Sassuolo.

This followed an uneventful goalless draw with Turkish giants Galatasaray in their Europa League Group E clash.

Lazio have now won just one of their last five games across all competitions and this dip in form has seen them drop to ninth place in the Serie A table.

Meanwhile, Genoa progressed to the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia as they claimed a slender 1-0 win over Salernitana last time out.

They have now turned their attention to the league, where they are on a woeful run, failing to taste victory since an opening-day 3-2 win over Cagliari.

With 10 points from 17 games, Genoa are currently 17th on the log, level on points with Cagliari and two points behind Spezia outside the relegation zone.

Lazio vs Genoa Head-To-Head

Lazio head into the game with a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 13 wins from their last 29 encounters. Genoa have picked up two fewer wins, while five games have ended all square.

Lazio Form Guide: L-D-W-D-L

Genoa Form Guide: D-L-L-L-W

Lazio vs Genoa Team News

Lazio

The hosts will be without Bobby Adekanye and Luis Alberto, who have been sidelined through knee and muscle injuries respectively.

Injured: Bobby Adekanye, Luis Alberto

Suspended: None

Genoa

Nicolo Rovella, Felipe Caicedo, Mohamed Fares and Nikola Maksimovic are all on the club’s injury table and will sit out the game.

Injured: Nicolo Rovella, Felipe Caicedo, Mohamed Fares, Nikola Maksimovic

Suspended: None

Lazio vs Genoa Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pepe Reina; Elseid Hysaj, Francesco Acerbi, Luiz Felipe, Manuel Lazzari; Danilo Cataldi, Toma Basic, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Mattia Zaccagni, Ciro Immobile

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Zinho Vanheusden, Johan Vásquez, Domenico Criscito; Paolo Ghiglione, Hernani, Stefano Sturaro, Milan Badelj, Andrea Cambiaso; Caleb Ekuban, Goran Pandev

Lazio vs Genoa Prediction

Lazio have struggled for form in recent weeks and will be seeking a return to winning ways. They head into the game on a four-game unbeaten streak against Genoa, claiming three wins and one draw in that time.

We are backing Lazio to extend their dominance and come away with all three points.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Lazio 3-1 Genoa

