Lazio vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2025

Lazio will host Hellas Verona at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday in the second round of the 2025-26 Italian Serie A campaign. The home side kicked off their season with defeat, picking up where they left off back in May, and will be looking to pick up their first win of the campaign on Sunday as they seek a return to the continental stage.
The Biancocelesti were beaten 2-0 by Como on the opening day, conceding twice in the second half to cap a flat performance on the road in which they managed just one shot on target in the opposition box.
Hellas Verona returned to competitive action earlier than their weekend opponents, facing Cerignola in the Coppa Italia last Monday and winning on penalties. They then went away to Udinese for their Serie A opener last weekend and played out a 1-1 draw, falling behind early after the restart, before Suat Serdar levelled the scores later in the half.
The visitors sit mid-table in 10th place and will be targeting maximum points when they hit the road on Sunday.
Lazio vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 73 meetings between Lazio and Verona. The hosts have won 29 of those games while the visitors have won 21 times, with their other 23 contests ending in draws.
- The home side have won their last three games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last seven.
- The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 11 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2020.
- Lazio were one of seven teams in the Italian Serie A this term to fail to score any goals on the opening day.
Lazio vs Hellas Verona Prediction
I Biancocelesti were far from their best against Como last weekend and will be looking to put out a much better showing on Sunday. They remain comfortable favorites for the weekend clash despite going winless in their final seven home games of the previous league campaign.
The Gialloblù are undefeated in their last five competitive games, stretching back to last season. They have, however, struggled for results in this fixture of late and could lose this one.
Prediction: Lazio 2-0 Hellas Verona
Lazio vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Lazio to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five league matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No