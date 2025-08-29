Lazio vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2025

Lazio will host Hellas Verona at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday in the second round of the 2025-26 Italian Serie A campaign. The home side kicked off their season with defeat, picking up where they left off back in May, and will be looking to pick up their first win of the campaign on Sunday as they seek a return to the continental stage.

The Biancocelesti were beaten 2-0 by Como on the opening day, conceding twice in the second half to cap a flat performance on the road in which they managed just one shot on target in the opposition box.

Hellas Verona returned to competitive action earlier than their weekend opponents, facing Cerignola in the Coppa Italia last Monday and winning on penalties. They then went away to Udinese for their Serie A opener last weekend and played out a 1-1 draw, falling behind early after the restart, before Suat Serdar levelled the scores later in the half.

The visitors sit mid-table in 10th place and will be targeting maximum points when they hit the road on Sunday.

Lazio vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 73 meetings between Lazio and Verona. The hosts have won 29 of those games while the visitors have won 21 times, with their other 23 contests ending in draws.

The home side have won their last three games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last seven.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 11 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2020.

Lazio were one of seven teams in the Italian Serie A this term to fail to score any goals on the opening day.

Lazio vs Hellas Verona Prediction

I Biancocelesti were far from their best against Como last weekend and will be looking to put out a much better showing on Sunday. They remain comfortable favorites for the weekend clash despite going winless in their final seven home games of the previous league campaign.

The Gialloblù are undefeated in their last five competitive games, stretching back to last season. They have, however, struggled for results in this fixture of late and could lose this one.

Prediction: Lazio 2-0 Hellas Verona

Lazio vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lazio to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five league matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More