Lazio vs Hellas Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The 2021-22 Serie A campaign comes to an end this weekend and will see Lazio host Hellas Verona at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday night.

Lazio have had a rather up-and-down campaign but have secured Europa League football ahead of next season. They came back from a two-goal deficit to pick up a 2-2 draw against Juventus last time out via an own goal and a late equalizer from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Biancocelesti sit fifth in the league table with 63 points picked up so far. Their season is practically over and they will now be looking to bow out with a win.

Hellas Verona were on the hunt for Europe at one stage of the season but ran out of steam and are now set for yet another mid-table league finish. They lost 1-0 to Torino last time out in a closely contested affair at the Marc Antonio Bentegodi.

The away side sit ninth in the league table, with 52 points from 37 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest result and end their campaign on a high.

Lazio vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head

Saturday's game will mark the 20th meeting between Lazio and Hellas Verona. The hosts have won 11 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won just three times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, which Hellas Verona won 4-1.

Lazio Form Guide: D-W-W-L-D

Hellas Verona Form Guide: L-L-W-D-W

Lazio vs Hellas Verona Team News

Lazio

Star striker Ciro Immobile has been ruled out of the campaign due to injury while Patric is also set to miss out due to a suspension.

Injured: Ciro Immobile

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Patric

Hellas Verona

Koray Gunter will miss Saturday's game as he has been suspended due to an accumulation of bookings. Antonin Barak will also sit out the game due to injury, while Ivor Pandur's involvement is uncertain.

Injured: Antonin Barak

Doubtful: Ivor Pandur

Suspended: Koray Gunter

Lazio vs Hellas Verona Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Strakosha; Manuel Lazzari, Luiz Felipe, Francesco Acerbi, Adam Marusic; Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Jovane Cabral, Mattia Zaccagni

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Lorenzo Montipò; Nicolò Casale, Federico Ceccherini, Bosko Sutalo; Davide Faraoni, Adrien Tameze, Ivan Ilić, Darko Lazovic; Kevin Lasagna, Gianluca Caprari; Pablo Simeone

Lazio vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Lazio are unbeaten in their last three league games and have lost just one of their last seven in the competition. They have lost just one of their last five home games and will hope to maximize their home advantage on Saturday.

Hellas Verona are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last four games. The home side should come out on top here.

Prediction: Lazio 2-1 Hellas Verona

