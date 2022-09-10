Lazio vs Hellas Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Lazio take on Hellas Verona on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Hellas Verona are currently in 13th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side edged Sampdoria to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Lazio, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this year. The Biancocelesti suffered a 2-1 defeat against Napoli in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Lazio vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head

Lazio have a good record against Hellas Verona and have won 11 out of the 21 matches played between the two teams. Hellas Verona have managed six victories against Lazio and will look to cut the deficit in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 3-3 draw. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: L-D-W-D-W

Hellas Verona form guide in the Serie A: W-D-L-D-L

Lazio vs Hellas Verona Team News

Pedro has been for impressive for Lazio

Lazio

Danilo Cataldi is currently serving a suspension and will not be able to feature in this game. Pedro is carrying a knock at the moment and is unlikely to be risked in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Pedro

Suspended: Danilo Cataldi

Hellas Verona have a point to prove

Hellas Verona

Roberto Piccoli is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Hellas Verona is unlikely to make drastic changes to their team ahead of this match.

Injured: Roberto Piccoli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lazio vs Hellas Verona Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel; Alessio Romagnoli, Patric, Manuel Lazzarri, Adam Marusic; Marcos Antonio, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Matias Vecine; Felipe Anderson, Mattia Zaccagni, Ciro Immobile

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-5-2): Lorenzo Montipo; Isak Hien, Koray Gunter, Diego Coppola; Davide Faraoni, Adrien Tameze, Miguel Veloso, Josh Doig, Darko Lazovic; Thomas Henry, Kevin Lasagna

Lazio vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Lazio are yet to hit their stride in the Serie A and will need to improve several aspects of their game in the coming weeks. The likes of Ciro Immobile and Felipe Anderson are important players for Lazio and will need to step up this weekend.

Hellas Verona are capable of pulling off an upset on their day and have a point to prove in this match. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Lazio 2-2 Hellas Verona

