Lazio vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25th 2025

Lazio and Lecce draw the curtain on their 2024-25 Italian Serie A campaign when they lock horns at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday. While Marco Baroni’s men sit two points off the Champions League qualifying places, the visitors are level with 18th-placed Empoli in the relegation zone, making this weekend’s contest exciting.

Lazio dropped two huge points in their push for a top-four finish as they could only salvage a 2-2 stalemate against Inter Milan at San Siro last Sunday.

Baroni’s side have gone seven straight games without defeat across all competitions, claiming three wins and four draws since a 2-0 loss against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on April 10.

Lazio have picked up 65 points from their 37 Serie A matches so far to sit sixth in the league table, two points behind fourth-placed Juventus in the final Champions League qualifying spot.

Meanwhile, Lecce kept their hopes of beating the drop alive last weekend when they held their own to see out a 1-0 victory over Torino at the Via del Mare.

Before that, Marco Giampaolo’s men failed to taste victory in 13 straight games — losing eight and claiming five draws — a run which has put their top-flight status under threat.

With 31 points from 37 matches, Lecce are currently 17th in the Serie A table, level on points with 18th-placed Empoli in the first relegation spot.

Lazio vs Lecce Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 14 wins from the last 25 meetings between the sides, Lazio boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Lecce have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Lazio are unbeaten in 12 of their most recent 13 home games against Lecce, claiming eight wins and four draws since January 1998.

Lecce have failed to win their last six away games, picking up three points from a possible 18 since January’s 3-1 victory over Parma.

Lazio vs Lecce Prediction

Given the stakes for both sides, we expect Lazio and Lecce to go all out at the Stadio Olimpico in search of maximum points in a season-defining clash.

Home advantage gives Baroni’s men an extra edge here and we are backing them to come away with the desired result, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Lazio 2-1 Lecce

Lazio vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in nine of their last 10 encounters)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

