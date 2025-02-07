Lazio vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9th 2025

Lazio will welcome Monza to Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Sunday. The hosts have won 13 of their 23 league games thus far and are in fifth place in the league table with 42 points.

The Brianzoli are at the bottom of the table with 13 points, having won just two of their 23 league games.

The Biancocelesti returned to winning ways after two consecutive losses on Monday, with a 2-1 away triumph over Cagliari in Serie A. Mattia Zaccagni scored in the first half and Valentín Castellanos restored their lead in the 64th minute.

The visitors suffered a third straight league defeat last week as they fell to a 1-0 home loss to Verona. They failed to score for the second game on the spin and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

Trending

Lazio vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 23 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the better side in these meetings with nine wins. I Brianzoli have five wins and nine games have ended in draws.

The Biancocelesti are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the visitors and registered a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture in November.

The hosts have scored 40 goals in 23 league games, twice as many as Monza.

Lazio are winless in their last four Serie A home games, suffering two defeats. They have scored one goal apiece in three games in that period.

The visitors are on an eight-game winless run in their travels, suffering five consecutive defeats.

Ten of the last 11 meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Lazio vs Monza Prediction

The Biancocelesti have won three of their seven games in 2025 but have also suffered three defeats this year. They are winless in their last four Serie A home games, conceding 10 goals, which is a cause for concern. They have suffered just one loss at home in this fixture and are strong favorites.

Matías Vecino and Patric remain sidelined with injuries while Elseid Hysaj will also miss this match due to a thigh injury picked up against Cagliari. Nuno Tavares and Manuel Lazzari are back in training and should start here.

I Brianzoli have lost their last three games, scoring just once while conceding six goals. They have won just one of their last 16 away games in Serie A, which is a cause for concern.

Luca Caldirola, Samuele Birindelli, Matteo Pessina, and Roberto Gagliardini remain sidelined with injuries. Gianluca Caprari faces a late fitness test while Stefano Turati was injured against Verona and is a doubt.

The hosts have a good recent record in this fixture and should be able to eke out a narrow win while keeping a clean sheet.

Prediction: Lazio 1-0 Monza

Lazio vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Yellow Cards - Over/Under 2.5 Yellow cards - Over 2.5 yellow cards

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback