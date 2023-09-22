Lazio vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23rd 2023

Lazio will welcome Monza to the Stadio Olimpico for a Serie A matchday five fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of an exhilarating 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid at the same venue in the UEFA Champions League. They went behind through Pablo Barrios' deflected long-range strike just before the hour-mark.

The game seemed destined to go the way of Diego Simeone's men but goalkeeer Ivan Provedel dramatically stepped up for a corner kick in injury time and headed home the equalizer with the last kick of the game. In the process he became the first goalkeeer to score in the Champions League in 13 years.

I Biancocelesti will turn their focus back to the league scene where their last game saw them suffer a 3-1 defeat away to Juventus.

Monza, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Lecce on home turf. First-half goals from Nikola Krstovic and Andrea Colani ensured that the two sides canceled each other out.

The stalemate left the Lombards in 14th spot in the table with four points to show for their efforts in as many games. Lazio are one point and one spot below them in the standings.

Lazio vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio have eight wins and seven draws in their last 20 games against Monza.

Their most recent meeting came in April 2023 when Lazio claimed a 2-0 away win.

Lazio have lost three of their oening four games in a Serie A camaign for only the second time in the last 60 seasons.

Lazio are the only side that Monza are yet to score a Serie A goal against.

Lazio have won an average of seven corner kicks per league game this season, the highest in the league so far.

Lazio vs Monza rediction

Lazio have had an atrocious start to their league campaign. However, their morale-boosting draw in the Champions League could turn the tide in their season and Maurizio Sarri will be hoping that his side can capitalize on this.

Monza have shown their capabilities since their promotion to Serie A last season and can get a result at any ground if given the opportunity.

Lazio's inconsistency means nothing can be taken for granted but we expect the hosts to do enough to get a routine win.

Prediction: Lazio 2-0 Monza

Lazio vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Lazio to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals