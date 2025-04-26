Lazio welcome Parma to the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Monday. The hosts are sixth in the standings with 59 points, the same as fifth-placed Juventus, while Parma (31) are 15th, leading 16th-placed Cagliari by a point.

Ad

Lazio won 2-0 at Genoa earlier this week. Valentín Castellanos scored in the first half before Boulaye Dia doubled their lead after the break as the Biancocelesti extended their unbeaten streak in Serie A to four games with the win.

Parma, meanwhile, are unbeaten in six league games. They returned to winning ways after five consecutive draws on Wednesday, beating Juventus 1-0 at home. Mateo Pellegrino scored the only goal of the match in first-half added time.

Ad

Trending

Lazio vs Parma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 67 times across competitions, with Lazio leading 30-16.

In the reverse fixture in December, Parma won 3-1 home win.

Only Juventus (14) have drawn more games in Serie A than Parma (13) this season.

Parma have drawn their last three away games, failing to score in the last two.

Lazio are unbeaten in five Serie A home games, playing four consecutive draws.

Four of their last six meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.

Lazio have won four of their last 14 games across competitions, with all four wins registered away from home.

Ad

Lazio vs Parma Prediction

Lazio have lost one of their last 11 league games, winning five. They are on a 10-game winning streak at home against Parma, scoring 23 goals.

Substitute Reda Belahyane was sent off last week and will serve a suspension. Manuel Lazzari was subbed off in the first half against Genoa and will be rested. Nuno Tavares and Patirc remain sidelined with injuries.

Parma, meanwhile, are unbeaten in six league games and are winless in 10 away outings, losing six. They have failed to score in three of their last four away meetings against Lazio.

Ad

Parma have a lengthy absentee list, and there are new concerns for them, as Nahuel Estevez, Adrian Bernabe and Alessandro Vogliacco were injured against Juventus.

The capital club have an impressive home record in the fixture and should register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Lazio 2-1 Parma

Lazio vs Parma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Ad

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More