Lazio welcome Parma to the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Monday. The hosts are sixth in the standings with 59 points, the same as fifth-placed Juventus, while Parma (31) are 15th, leading 16th-placed Cagliari by a point.
Lazio won 2-0 at Genoa earlier this week. Valentín Castellanos scored in the first half before Boulaye Dia doubled their lead after the break as the Biancocelesti extended their unbeaten streak in Serie A to four games with the win.
Parma, meanwhile, are unbeaten in six league games. They returned to winning ways after five consecutive draws on Wednesday, beating Juventus 1-0 at home. Mateo Pellegrino scored the only goal of the match in first-half added time.
Lazio vs Parma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two sides have met 67 times across competitions, with Lazio leading 30-16.
- In the reverse fixture in December, Parma won 3-1 home win.
- Only Juventus (14) have drawn more games in Serie A than Parma (13) this season.
- Parma have drawn their last three away games, failing to score in the last two.
- Lazio are unbeaten in five Serie A home games, playing four consecutive draws.
- Four of their last six meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.
- Lazio have won four of their last 14 games across competitions, with all four wins registered away from home.
Lazio vs Parma Prediction
Lazio have lost one of their last 11 league games, winning five. They are on a 10-game winning streak at home against Parma, scoring 23 goals.
Substitute Reda Belahyane was sent off last week and will serve a suspension. Manuel Lazzari was subbed off in the first half against Genoa and will be rested. Nuno Tavares and Patirc remain sidelined with injuries.
Parma, meanwhile, are unbeaten in six league games and are winless in 10 away outings, losing six. They have failed to score in three of their last four away meetings against Lazio.
Parma have a lengthy absentee list, and there are new concerns for them, as Nahuel Estevez, Adrian Bernabe and Alessandro Vogliacco were injured against Juventus.
The capital club have an impressive home record in the fixture and should register a comfortable win.
Prediction: Lazio 2-1 Parma
Lazio vs Parma Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Lazio to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes