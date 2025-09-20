Lazio vs Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21st 2025 

The Italian capital will take center stage this weekend, as Lazio and AS Roma trade tackles in the Derby della Capitale. The Serie A matchday four fixture will be the early kick-off on Sunday (September 21st).
The game will take place at the Stadio Olimpico, shared by both sides, but Lazio are the designated hosts. The Biancocelesti will be looking to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered away to Sassuolo last weekend. Alieu Fadera came off the bench and scored the match-winner six minutes later in the 70th minute.
Roma, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Torino. Giovanni Simeone broke the deadlock just before the hour mark and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.
The loss saw them drop to sixth spot in the standings, having garnered six poins from three games. Lazio are 12th on three points.
Lazio vs Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 186th iteration of the Derby della Capitale. Roma were victorious 69 times, Lazio have 51 wins to their name while 65 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- One of those stalemates came in their most recent clash when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw in April 2025.
- The last seven head-to-head games have produced fewer than three goals.
- Roma are aiming to avoid losing successive league games for the first time since December 2024.
- Lazio have won just one of their last six league games (three losses).
- Roma's last five league games saw one goal scored between the 50th and 60th minutes.
Lazio vs Roma Prediction
Lazio have made a poor start to the campaign and could be on the verge of losing three of their opening four league games for only the third time in the last five decades. They have been solid at home, having lost just one of their last nine home league games, although this could be negated by the fact that their city rivals share the same stadium.
Roma started the season with two 1-0 victories but their loss last weekend hampered their bright start.
This fixture has ended in stalemates 62 times, which is the most in Serie A history for any particular fixture. We expect the spoils to be shared between these two fierce rivals.
Prediction: Lazio 2-2 Roma
Lazio vs Roma Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals