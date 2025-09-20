Lazio vs Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21st 2025 

The Italian capital will take center stage this weekend, as Lazio and AS Roma trade tackles in the Derby della Capitale. The Serie A matchday four fixture will be the early kick-off on Sunday (September 21st).

Ad

The game will take place at the Stadio Olimpico, shared by both sides, but Lazio are the designated hosts. The Biancocelesti will be looking to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered away to Sassuolo last weekend. Alieu Fadera came off the bench and scored the match-winner six minutes later in the 70th minute.

Roma, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Torino. Giovanni Simeone broke the deadlock just before the hour mark and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Ad

Trending

The loss saw them drop to sixth spot in the standings, having garnered six poins from three games. Lazio are 12th on three points.

Lazio vs Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 186th iteration of the Derby della Capitale. Roma were victorious 69 times, Lazio have 51 wins to their name while 65 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent clash when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw in April 2025.

The last seven head-to-head games have produced fewer than three goals.

Roma are aiming to avoid losing successive league games for the first time since December 2024.

Lazio have won just one of their last six league games (three losses).

Roma's last five league games saw one goal scored between the 50th and 60th minutes.

Ad

Lazio vs Roma Prediction

Lazio have made a poor start to the campaign and could be on the verge of losing three of their opening four league games for only the third time in the last five decades. They have been solid at home, having lost just one of their last nine home league games, although this could be negated by the fact that their city rivals share the same stadium.

Ad

Roma started the season with two 1-0 victories but their loss last weekend hampered their bright start.

This fixture has ended in stalemates 62 times, which is the most in Serie A history for any particular fixture. We expect the spoils to be shared between these two fierce rivals.

Prediction: Lazio 2-2 Roma

Lazio vs Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More