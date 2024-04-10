Lazio vs Salernitana Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2024

Lazio will host Salernitana at the Stadio Olimpico on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Serie A campaign.

The home side have endured a slow start to life under new boss Igor Tudor although they remain hopeful of securing European football. They were beaten 1-0 by arch-rivals Roma in their last match and could have no real complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target throughout the match.

Lazio sit eighth in the league table with 46 points from 31 matches and will be looking to add to that tally come Friday.

Salernitana, meanwhile, have struggled to pick up points in the league this season and are rapidly running out of time to save their top-flight status. They played out a 2-2 draw against Sassuolo in their last match finding themselves two goals down at the break before Antonio Candreva and Giulio Maggiore got on the scoresheet in the second half to help rescue a point for I Granata.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the Serie A standings with just 15 points picked up so far and will be desperate for a win this weekend as they push to exit the drop zone.

Lazio vs Salernitana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 meetings between Lazio and Salernitana. The hosts have won seven of those games while the visitors have won the other five.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

The Biancocelesti have scored 37 goals in the Italian top-flight this season, the second-fewest of any team in the top half of the league standings.

Salernitana have the worst defensive record in the Serie A this season with a goal concession tally of 64.

The Garnets are without a clean sheet in their last eight matches.

Lazio vs Salernitana Prediction

Lazio are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have now lost six of their last eight games across all competitions. They have lost three of their last four home games and will be desperate for a positive outcome this weekend.

Salernitana are on an abysmal 14-game winless streak dating back to the start of the year. They have lost five of their last seven games on the road and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Lazio 3-0 Salernitana

Lazio vs Salernitana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lazio to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last seven matches)