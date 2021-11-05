Lazio vs Salernitana prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Serie A returns this weekend and will see Lazio host Salernitana at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening.

Lazio have been rather inconsistent this campaign. They played out a 2-2 away draw against Atalanta in their last game. Lazio took the lead in both halves but then allowed Atalanta to level the scores in the added minutes of the first and second halves respectively.

Lazio currently sit sixth in the Serie A table with 18 points from 11 games. They have won just one of their last three games across all competitions and will be looking to return to winning ways at the weekend.

Salernitana are struggling in their first taste of top-flight football in over 20 years. They were beaten 1-0 by first-placed Napoli in their last game. The loss to the Naples club means Salernitana have now lost eight of their 11 Serie A games so far, the most defeats in the league.

Salernitana sit 19th in the league table with just seven points, one more than Cagliari at the bottom of the table. While the season is still early, Salernitana will be looking to start picking up points to avoid the drop.

Lazio vs Salernitana Head-to-Head

There have been only two meetings between Lazio and Salernitana. Both games came back in the 1998-99 season, Salernitana's last season in the top-flight. Lazio won one of those games while Salernitana won the other.

The most recent of their meetings saw Lazio win 6-1.

Lazio Form Guide: D-W-L-W-L

Salernitana Form Guide: L-W-L-L-W

Lazio vs Salernitana Team News

Lazio

Manuel Lazzari came off injured in the first half of Lazio's last game and has been ruled out of the match on Sunday. He joins Mattia Zaccagni on the injured list for the hosts.

Injured: Manuel Lazzari, Mattia Zaccagni

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Salernitana

The visitors have a fairly long list of absentees ahead of Sunday's game. Luka Bogdan, Leonardo Capezzi, Mamadou Coulibaly, Lassana Coulibaly, Cedric Gondo and Matteo Ruggeri are all out injured.

Grigoris Kastanos is suspended after receiving a red card in Salernitana's last game.

Injured: Luka Bogdan, Leonardo Capezzi, Mamadou Coulibaly, Lassana Coulibaly, Matteo Ruggeri, Cedric Gondo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Grigoris Kastanos

Lazio vs Salernitana Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pepe Reina; Elseid Hysaj, Francesco Acerbi, Luiz Felipe, Adam Marusic; Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Pedro, Ciro Immobile

Salernitana Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Vid Belec; Nadir Zortea, Norbert Gyomber, Stefan Strandberg, Luca Ranieri; Andrea Schiavone, Joel Obi, Francesco Di Tacchio; Frank Ribery; Simeon Nwankwo, Federico Bonazzoli

Lazio vs Salernitana Prediction

Lazio have won just one of their last five games across all competitions and have conceded nine goals in that period. However, they are unbeaten on home turf in the league and will be relishing their chances on Sunday.

Salernitana have lost the most games in Serie A out of all 20 teams and have won just once on the road. The home team should easily win this one.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Lazio 3-1 Salernitana

Edited by Peter P