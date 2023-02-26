Lazio vs Sampdoria Prediction and Betting Tips | February 27, 2023

Lazio host Sampdoria at the Stadio Olimpico in round 24 of Serie A on Monday (February 27).

While Maurizio Sarri’s men will look to move move into the top four, the visitors are languishing in the relegation zone.

Having secured a first leg 1-0 win over Cluj in the UEFA Conference League playoffs, Lazio held out for a goalless draw in Thursday’s return leg to secure their place in the last 16.

Sarri’s side now turn their attention to Serie A, where they picked up a 2-0 win over Salernitana on Sunday to end their three-game winless run. With 43 points from 23 games, Lazio are fifth in the league table but could rise to third with a win on Monday.

Meanwhile, Sampdoria failed to stop the rot last time out, as they were beaten 2-1 by Bologna at home. They have now failed to win their last eight games across competitions, losing six and drawing twice since a 2-1 win at Sassuolo on January 4.

With 11 points from 23 games, Sampdoria are 19th in the standings, eight points off 17th-placed Spezia outside the relegation zone.

Lazio vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio hold a clear upper hand in the fixture, claiming 23 wins from the last 40 meetings.

Sampdoria have picked up eight wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Lazio are unbeaten in their last four games against Sampdoria, claiming three wins and one draw since a 3-0 loss in October 2020.

Sampdoria are winless in eight games across competitions since a 2-1 win over Sassuolo in January.

Lazio head into Monday unbeaten in six of their last seven league outings, claiming three wins and as many draws.

Lazio vs Sampdoria Prediction

Lazio have enjoyed a solid domestic campaign and will look to strengthen their position in the upper echelons of the standings. Sarri’s side posses the firepower needed to get the job done and should heap more misery on their floundering visitors.

Prediction: Lazio 2-0 Sampdoria

Lazio vs Sampdoria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in Lazio’s last seven games,)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in five of the last six meetings between the two teams.)

